The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), in partnership with the Toronto Police Service (TPS), is launching a six-week campaign to improve safety for transit riders when they board and exit a streetcar.

The campaign, Stopping Saves Lives, aims to remind drivers, cyclists, and other road users that they must stop for open streetcar doors to allow transit riders to get on and off the streetcar safely.

That message is already reinforced with a “Do not pass open doors” message that appears on the back of every streetcar. “We Stop. You Stop.” decals will also be affixed to the back of streetcars.

Over the next six weeks, safety messages also will appear as digital ads on billboards in the downtown core, and play in traffic reports and on other audio streaming services.

The campaign is also reminding all road users, regardless of their mode of transportation, that it is illegal to pass open streetcar doors. As per the province’s Highway Traffic Act, the current fine is up to $183.25, plus three demerit points.

“The message today is very simple. It’s when the streetcar stops, you stop, and that means full stop,” said TPS Superintendent Matt Moyer.

According to the TTC, 141 commuters were hit by vehicles while boarding or exiting streetcars between 2014 and 2024.

“Streetcar riders should be able to board and exit vehicles without the risk of being contacted by a passing car,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said, a sentiment echoed by TTC Chair Jamaal Myers.

“This campaign is rooted in the real and growing concern we’re hearing from our customers and operators about far too many vehicles illegally passing open streetcar doors,” Myers said. “No one should be put at risk while simply trying to get to work, school, or home.”

This safety campaign comes as the TTC moves towards automated enforcement.

Earlier this year, the TTC announced a pilot project with B.C.-based Gatekeeper Systems Inc., similar to speed enforcement cameras. The cameras, which will be installed on four streetcars, will capture the incident and licence plate details of a vehicle that does not stop.

The project, which also includes nine months of testing, is slated to start next year.