The Big Story

Canada’s challenging wildfire season: why its impact goes beyond the smoke

A helicopter works on the Dryden Creek wildfire north of Squamish, B.C., on June 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 24, 2025 6:57 am.

Canada is on track to see the worst wildfire season since 2023. Millions of hectares of land scorched, thousands displaced and the smoke creating air quality warnings. So how bad can it get? Should we be paying closer attention to the bigger picture?

Host Melanie Ng speaks with Dr. Lisa Patel, a pediatrician at Stanford Medicine Children’s Health hospital in San Francisco and executive director for the Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health.

