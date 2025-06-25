1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket

Aerial view of multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket involving a a dump truck, tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted June 25, 2025 3:10 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2025 3:24 pm.

One person is dead and two others injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket.

Police in York Region say a dump truck, tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle collided around 10 a.m. Wednesday at Davis Drive West and Dufferin Street.

Investigators say one person was pronounced dead at the scene while another person was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. A third person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

