1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket

One person is dead and two others injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket.

Police in York Region say a dump truck, tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle collided around 10 a.m. Wednesday at Davis Drive West and Dufferin Street.

Investigators say one person was pronounced dead at the scene while another person was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. A third person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.