Annual Ontario Ombudsman report outlines ‘alarming’ number of complaints about correctional facilities

The sprawling annual Ontario Ombudsman report released Wednesday makes one thing clear: Correctional facilities in the province need correcting.

Ombudsman Paul Dube’s report, which covers the period from April 1, 2024 to Mach 31, 2025, highlighted what he called an “alarming” 55 per cent surge in complaints about correctional facilities, many of which are overcrowded.

Dube said he has reported the spike in complaints to the Minister of the Solicitor General.

“This past year saw a significant increase of complaints from correctional institutions, many of which were operating over capacity,” Dube’s report reads.

“We received 6,870 complaints and inquiries about them, representing a 55 per cent increase over 4,444 in 2023-2024.”

The most frequent complaints about correctional facilities involved:

Inadequate health care

Overcrowding (three or more inmates in cells built for two)

Frequent lockdowns

Segregation (solitary confinement)

Use of force by correctional officers

“We received nearly 2,800 complaints about conditions related to overcrowding and lockdowns,” Dube wrote.

“At Central East Correctional Centre, 366 inmates submitted a group complaint highlighting deteriorating living conditions. At Central North Correctional Centre, 197 inmates reported unsanitary cells and some vermin infestations.”

The report revealed that the Ombudsman’s office visited 12 correctional facilities across Ontario to view conditions first-hand and meet with senior staff and inmates.

Observations during those visits included:

At Kenora Jail: Lack of access to feminine hygiene products and the need for improved Indigenous supports

At Central North Correctional Centre: Overcrowding, frequent lockdowns, and the absence of a Native Inmate Liaison Officer

At Ottawa-Carlton Detention Centre: Complaints about mold, poor air quality, and extreme temperatures.

‘Shocking Situation’ at Maplehurst

Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton, Ont., was singled out as a particularly troubling example of the province’s correctional woes.

“We noted a substantial increase in the volume and seriousness of complaints coming out of Maplehurst Correctional Complex in 2024-2025,” Dube wrote, noting that cases more than doubled year over year from 357 in 2023-2024 to 722.

“Many inmates complained about poor living conditions, including frequent lockdowns and overcrowding.”

Health care was also an issue at the facility, with an outbreak of invasive Group A streptococcal disease claiming the lives of two inmates.

Dube also noted a “troubling” 2023 strip search action involving nearly 200 inmates that came to light in court cases in April, with a judge calling it a “rather shocking situation.”

Complaints from inmates and family alleged “inmates were strip searched and zip-tied and given no access to showers, phones, socks, shoes or blankets.”

“They believe that this was a retaliation for an inmate assaulting a correctional officer. Several of the inmates said they were assaulted by officers,” the report said.

On June 9, 2025, Dube launched an investigation to examine the Ministry’s response to the 2023 strip search incidents.