Annual Ontario Ombudsman report outlines ‘alarming’ number of complaints about correctional facilities

The Maplehurst Correctional Complex is shown in Milton, Ont., on Friday, March 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 25, 2025 11:14 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2025 11:39 am.

The sprawling annual Ontario Ombudsman report released Wednesday makes one thing clear: Correctional facilities in the province need correcting.

Ombudsman Paul Dube’s report, which covers the period from April 1, 2024 to Mach 31, 2025, highlighted what he called an “alarming” 55 per cent surge in complaints about correctional facilities, many of which are overcrowded.

Dube said he has reported the spike in complaints to the Minister of the Solicitor General.

“This past year saw a significant increase of complaints from correctional institutions, many of which were operating over capacity,” Dube’s report reads.

“We received 6,870 complaints and inquiries about them, representing a 55 per cent increase over 4,444 in 2023-2024.”

The most frequent complaints about correctional facilities involved:

  • Inadequate health care
  • Overcrowding (three or more inmates in cells built for two)
  • Frequent lockdowns
  • Segregation (solitary confinement)
  • Use of force by correctional officers

“We received nearly 2,800 complaints about conditions related to overcrowding and lockdowns,” Dube wrote.

“At Central East Correctional Centre, 366 inmates submitted a group complaint highlighting deteriorating living conditions. At Central North Correctional Centre, 197 inmates reported unsanitary cells and some vermin infestations.”

The report revealed that the Ombudsman’s office visited 12 correctional facilities across Ontario to view conditions first-hand and meet with senior staff and inmates.

Observations during those visits included:

  • At Kenora Jail: Lack of access to feminine hygiene products and the need for improved Indigenous supports
  • At Central North Correctional Centre: Overcrowding, frequent lockdowns, and the absence of a Native Inmate Liaison Officer
  • At Ottawa-Carlton Detention Centre: Complaints about mold, poor air quality, and extreme temperatures.

‘Shocking Situation’ at Maplehurst

Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton, Ont., was singled out as a particularly troubling example of the province’s correctional woes.

“We noted a substantial increase in the volume and seriousness of complaints coming out of Maplehurst Correctional Complex in 2024-2025,” Dube wrote, noting that cases more than doubled year over year from 357 in 2023-2024 to 722.

“Many inmates complained about poor living conditions, including frequent lockdowns and overcrowding.”

Health care was also an issue at the facility, with an outbreak of invasive Group A streptococcal disease claiming the lives of two inmates.

Dube also noted a “troubling” 2023 strip search action involving nearly 200 inmates that came to light in court cases in April, with a judge calling it a “rather shocking situation.”

Complaints from inmates and family alleged “inmates were strip searched and zip-tied and given no access to showers, phones, socks, shoes or blankets.”

“They believe that this was a retaliation for an inmate assaulting a correctional officer. Several of the inmates said they were assaulted by officers,” the report said.

On June 9, 2025, Dube launched an investigation to examine the Ministry’s response to the 2023 strip search incidents.

Top Stories

Man seriously injured after being shot by police in Brampton

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot by police in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to Ray Lawson Boulevard and Malta Avenue, near Hurontario Street, around 9:50...

49m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices dropping 9 cents over 2 days ahead of weekend

Drivers in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see some much-needed relief at the pumps this week, with gas prices set to fall for a second straight day. According to Roger McKnight of En-Pro...

1h ago

72 sick after eating salami linked to salmonella outbreak: PHAC

Seventy-two people have fallen ill after eating salami recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. The Public Health Agency of Canada released an updated notice Wednesday on an outbreak of salmonella...

1h ago

Toronto heat wave breaks as rain moves in to end scorching week

A multi-day heat event that saw humidex values reach the upper 40s has concluded in Toronto, paving the way for what could be multiple days of rain to cap off a sweltering week. Environment Canada issued...

1h ago

