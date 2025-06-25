Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for assistance as they investigate the fatal shooting of a man in Brampton last week.

The victim, identified as Sharnpreet Singh, was shot on Friday, June 20, at his workplace. Despite life-saving efforts, Singh succumbed to his injuries.

Later that same evening, police said a dark-coloured sedan was discovered engulfed in flames near Milburough Townline and Campbellville Road in Campbellville — a rural area roughly 40 kilometres west of Brampton.

Investigators believe the burned vehicle is linked to the homicide and say the suspects fled the area on foot.

Police are now urging anyone in the vicinity at the time — especially drivers with dashcam footage or residents with surveillance systems — to review their recordings for any signs of suspicious activity.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Peel police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau.