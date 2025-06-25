In an uncertain world, Canada overhauls its approach to defence

From the European Union to NATO, the Prime Minister is focused on two defence fronts this week.

A new partnership with the European Union could overhaul Canada’s approach to military purchases at a time when the Carney government is looking to end our reliance on the U.S.

At the same time Canada and other NATO countries are facing pressure from the U.S. to massively increase our defence spending by more than doubling our goal from two per cent of GDP to five per cent.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Canada’s former Chief of Defence Staff about the federal government changing the approach to our armed forces, whether we can hit the new target, and if the U.S. will continue on in the military alliance.