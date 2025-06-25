The Big Story

In an uncertain world, Canada overhauls its approach to defence

Prime Minister Mark Carney takes part in a press conference during the Canada EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, on June 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 25, 2025 7:16 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2025 7:25 am.

From the European Union to NATO, the Prime Minister is focused on two defence fronts this week.

A new partnership with the European Union could overhaul Canada’s approach to military purchases at a time when the Carney government is looking to end our reliance on the U.S.

At the same time Canada and other NATO countries are facing pressure from the U.S. to massively increase our defence spending by more than doubling our goal from two per cent of GDP to five per cent.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Canada’s former Chief of Defence Staff about the federal government changing the approach to our armed forces, whether we can hit the new target, and if the U.S. will continue on in the military alliance.

Top Stories

Toronto heat wave breaks as rain moves in to end scorching week

A multi-day heat event that saw humidex values reach the upper 40s has concluded in Toronto, paving the way for what could be multiple days of rain to cap off a sweltering week. Environment Canada issued...

40m ago

Police investigate Brampton homicide, burned vehicle linked to suspects

Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for assistance as they investigate the fatal shooting of a man in Brampton last week. The victim, identified as Sharnpreet Singh, was shot on Friday,...

1h ago

Man struck by vehicle in North York suffers life-threatening injuries

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a male pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Officers say it happened at 5:30 a.m. in the Bathurst Street...

1h ago

Carney says Canada to spend 5% of GDP on defence by 2035

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada and its NATO allies have all agreed to hike their defence-spending target to five per cent of annual GDP by 2035. Carney says Canada can no longer rely on its...

updated

16m ago

