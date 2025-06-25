Google urges CRTC to use restraint with Online Streaming Act

Participants make their way through a Google booth and display at the APEC summit in Lima, Peru on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted June 25, 2025 10:56 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2025 11:29 am.

Google’s representatives are asking the federal broadcast regulator to exercise caution and restraint in regulating online platforms.

They say there is no rationale for the CRTC imposing traditional regulatory tools on online platforms.

Google is appearing today before a CRTC hearing on market dynamics, held as part of the regulator’s work to implement the Online Streaming Act, which updated broadcasting laws to capture online platforms.

Google, which owns YouTube, says in its opening statement that legislation already exempts from regulation most content made available on social media platforms.

But the company is pushing back against the prospect of mandatory data sharing.

It’s arguing the proposal raises privacy and confidentiality concerns and could disrupt the market in unintended ways.

