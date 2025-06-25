Male arrested for allegedly assaulting two people downtown

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two people downtown. CITYNEWS/Rob Ramlackhan

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 25, 2025 8:07 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2025 8:39 pm.

A male suspect has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two people downtown.

Toronto police were called to Mutual and Gerrard streets area just after 5:30 p.m. for multiple reports of a male assaulting people.

At least two people were injured in the incident and one person was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was later taken into custody.

