Police seek man who allegedly urinated on steps of place of worship while shouting anti-Semitic slurs

A suspect in a hate-motivated investigation. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 25, 2025 2:31 pm.

Toronto police are seeking a man who allegedly urinated on the steps of a place of worship while shouting anti-Semitic slurs.

The suspected hate-motivated incident took place on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at around 11:30 a.m. at a place of worship in the Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East area.

Investigators say the man approached the steps and began urinating on them while shouting the slurs before fleeing the scene.

He’s described as being in his early 20s, clean-shaven and around five feet 10 with a medium build and medium-length brown hair.

He waslast seen wearing a dark baseball cap, with an unknown logo on the front and unknown writing on the back, a white t-shirt with a black lettered ‘NIRVANA’ decal on the left chest and a large image of the NIRVANA band on the back, light grey shorts with a small logo printed evenly all over the shorts and white running shoes.

