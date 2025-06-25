Michael Lindsay named new Metrolinx president and CEO after interim appointment

Metrolinx CEO said the long-awaited Eglinton LRT has been handed over to the TTC and is set to open to the public for September. if the transit line passes further inspection.

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 25, 2025 3:28 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2025 3:35 pm.

After months of leading Metrolinx on an interim basis, the Ford government has formally appointed Michael Lindsay as the permanent president and CEO of the Ontario transportation agency.

Provincial officials confirmed Lindsay’s appointment in a statement released Wednesday afternoon and a day before the Metrolinx board was scheduled to meet for the first time in 2025.

As the agency’s president and CEO, he’ll oversee GO Transit, UP Express, the Presto fare card program, and rapid transit expansion projects.

His appointment comes as Metrolinx has faced criticism in recent years over various planning, budgetary and logistical issues facing major projects like the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, the Finch West LRT, the Hazel McCallion LRT, the Ontario Line, the Scarborough subway extension, GO Transit expansion, and the Hamilton LRT even though planning, construction, testing and commissioning work for all of those initiatives are ongoing.

Transit advocates have regularly argued there hasn’t been enough communication, transparency and accountability on multiple fronts at Metrolinx.

Lindsay, the former head of Infrastructure Ontario — the provincial agency charged with the procurement and commercialization of all major public infrastructure projects as well as managing Crown real estate — was tapped to take over at Metrolinx after former president and CEO Phil Verster announced his surprise resignation.

During a news conference on a new shipbuilding grant program in St. Catharines Wednesday morning, CityNews asked Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria about Lindsay’s tenure as interim head of Metrolinx and what type of mandate he had to change operations at the agency if he was going to stay in the position.

“I’ve, in a very short period of time, been very impressed with Michael Lindsay and his leadership and the vision that he has brought to Metrolinx,” Sarkaria said.

“Look, when you’re delivering an expansion of this magnitude that hasn’t been seen anywhere, not only in Canada, but in North America, there will be challenges. We’ll be learning along the way.

“Michael brings a very strong, experienced perspective to that, whether it be on the building side or building a team around himself, and I look forward to working with them.”

A graduate of Oxford University and Queen’s University, Lindsay climbed through the ranks of Infrastructure Ontario to become its president and CEO.

He previously worked in 2019 as a special advisor on uploading Toronto’s subway system to the Ontario government and before that with the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario, Hatch, and McKinsey & Company.

Meanwhile, Lindsay will make his debut as permanent head of Metrolinx during the organization’s board meeting on Thursday.

Top Stories

SIU investigating after man, 35, shot by police at Brampton apartment

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 35-year-old man was shot by police at an apartment in Brampton. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said based on preliminary information, officers...

19m ago

1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket

One person is dead and two others injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket. Police in York Region say a dump truck, tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle collided around 10 a.m. Wednesday...

32m ago

Annual Ontario Ombudsman report outlines 'alarming' number of complaints about correctional facilities

The sprawling annual Ontario Ombudsman report released Wednesday makes one thing clear: Correctional facilities in the province need correcting. Ombudsman Paul Dube's report, which covers the period...

3h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices dropping 9 cents over 2 days ahead of weekend

Drivers in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see some much-needed relief at the pumps this week, with gas prices set to fall for a second straight day. According to Roger McKnight of En-Pro...

1h ago

