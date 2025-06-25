Police hunt armed suspects after daylight carjacking in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are searching for multiple suspects after a violent carjacking involving a luxury vehicle in Mississauga last week.

Investigators say the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. on June 19 near Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road West in Port Credit.

According to police, the victim had just arrived home and exited his luxury vehicle when he was approached by two male suspects—one of whom was armed with a knife. The pair demanded the car keys, and the victim, fearing for his safety, complied.

One of the suspects fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, while the second left in a separate car that the duo had arrived in. The victim was not physically harmed.

The first suspect is described as a white male, about six feet tall, with a medium build and short brown hair. The second suspect is a male with a light complexion, approximately five feet nine inches, and a medium build.

Police have not released details on the make or model of the stolen luxury vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact PRP investigators.