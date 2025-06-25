Man struck by vehicle in North York suffers life-threatening injuries
Posted June 25, 2025 7:12 am.
Last Updated June 25, 2025 8:24 am.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a male pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York.
Officers say it happened at 5:30 a.m. in the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area.
One adult male in his 50s was rushed to a hospital in life-threatening condition. The driver remained at the scene, according to police.
“It appears the male was stationary when he was hit,” a TPS spokesperson said.
Delays are expected in the area.