Man struck by vehicle in North York suffers life-threatening injuries

A man in his 50s was left with life-threatening after being stuck by a vehicle at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 25, 2025 7:12 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2025 8:24 am.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a male pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

Officers say it happened at 5:30 a.m. in the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area.

One adult male in his 50s was rushed to a hospital in life-threatening condition. The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

“It appears the male was stationary when he was hit,” a TPS spokesperson said.

Delays are expected in the area.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a male pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Photo: Matt Wilkins/CityNews.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto heat wave breaks as rain moves in to end scorching week

A multi-day heat event that saw humidex values reach the upper 40s has concluded in Toronto, paving the way for what could be multiple days of rain to cap off a sweltering week. Environment Canada issued...

38m ago

Police investigate Brampton homicide, burned vehicle linked to suspects

Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for assistance as they investigate the fatal shooting of a man in Brampton last week. The victim, identified as Sharnpreet Singh, was shot on Friday,...

1h ago

Carney says Canada to spend 5% of GDP on defence by 2035

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada and its NATO allies have all agreed to hike their defence-spending target to five per cent of annual GDP by 2035. Carney says Canada can no longer rely on its...

updated

13m ago

Toronto family says Air Transat rescheduled flight home without them knowing

A Toronto family is out thousands of dollars after they say Air Transat rescheduled their flight home from France to a day earlier, without their knowledge. Nicola Lockwood says she booked return tickets...

12h ago

Top Stories

Toronto heat wave breaks as rain moves in to end scorching week

A multi-day heat event that saw humidex values reach the upper 40s has concluded in Toronto, paving the way for what could be multiple days of rain to cap off a sweltering week. Environment Canada issued...

38m ago

Police investigate Brampton homicide, burned vehicle linked to suspects

Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for assistance as they investigate the fatal shooting of a man in Brampton last week. The victim, identified as Sharnpreet Singh, was shot on Friday,...

1h ago

Carney says Canada to spend 5% of GDP on defence by 2035

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada and its NATO allies have all agreed to hike their defence-spending target to five per cent of annual GDP by 2035. Carney says Canada can no longer rely on its...

updated

13m ago

Toronto family says Air Transat rescheduled flight home without them knowing

A Toronto family is out thousands of dollars after they say Air Transat rescheduled their flight home from France to a day earlier, without their knowledge. Nicola Lockwood says she booked return tickets...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Toronto family out thousands after airline reschedules flight

A Toronto family says their flight home from Europe was changed to an earlier date without their knowledge. While Air Transat says they did notify them, one expert argues they’re still entitled to compensation. Michelle Mackey reports. 

13h ago

3:13
Scarborough subway extension tunnelling resumes as budget forecast tops $10B

Metrolinx officials have released new budget numbers for the Scarborough subway extension. The total cost is currently $10.2 billion. Meanwhile, tunnelling has resumed after a months-long pause. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

2:00
Ontario Place re-development plan detailed in new images

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced new details on the re-development of Ontario Place with new image renderings featuring a spa, parking garage and concert venue among others amenities.

18h ago

1:14
Therme financing for Ontario Place spa 'none of my business': Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he's satisfied with the province's agreement with Therme Canada to build a spa as part of the re-development of Ontario Place amid allegations about the company's credentials.

20h ago

0:47
Drone footage shows manhunt and arrest of break-in suspect

Durham Regional Police released drone footage of the manhunt and arrest of a suspect wanted for an attempted break-in in Courtice, Ontario.

23h ago

More Videos