The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a male pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

Officers say it happened at 5:30 a.m. in the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area.

One adult male in his 50s was rushed to a hospital in life-threatening condition. The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

“It appears the male was stationary when he was hit,” a TPS spokesperson said.

Delays are expected in the area.