No decision on temporary Ontario Science Centre location, minister says

While the province touts 50 acres of new public beaches, trails and parks at the waterfront location, the Premier is also presenting plans for a 'revenue-generating' parking structure with 3,500 spaces. Mark McAllister reports.

By Allison Jones and Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted June 25, 2025 6:15 am.

Ontario has not made any decisions on a temporary science centre while a new one is being built at Ontario Place, the infrastructure minister said Tuesday, despite previously indicating one would be operating by Jan. 1, 2026. 

The future of two science centre pop-up exhibits in Toronto has also not been decided, said Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma.

“We have an opportunity to make sure that we bring the exhibits across Ontario,” Surma said. 

“There are many municipalities and organizations that have put up their hand and reached out to government saying they would like the exhibits to come to them.”

Surma said the Ontario Science Centre is evaluating its options.

The province abruptly closed the science centre a year ago, saying the roof needed urgent repairs – a claim workers and critics do not agree with.

Soon after the closure, the government issued a request for proposals for a temporary location to operate until the Ontario Place site opens. It said it was working “expeditiously” to find an interim site and wanted it to open no later than Jan. 1, 2026.

But now, Surma says the science centre is “looking at what programming will look like” and no decisions have been made on the pop-ups or a more permanent site in the meantime.

Related:

The science centre union, Local 549 of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, recently said management told them plans for a temporary location had been paused and did not say what the future holds for an interim location.

Workers recently told The Canadian Press they’ve dealt with a rodent and raccoon infestation at a building where science centre materials are stored, and the department that builds exhibits is at a virtual standstill. 

Surma’s comments came at a press conference where Premier Doug Ford unveiled final designs for the revamped Ontario Place.

It will include a five-storey parking garage that will cost taxpayers $400 million. But it will have a great return on investment from parking fees, Ford said.

“We are going to see revenues at minimum of $60 million (annually),” he said.

The parking structure will include 3,500 spots, up from the government’s previous plan of 2,500 parking spots, with 1,600 dedicated to a spa and waterpark being built by European company Therme.

Parking was initially contemplated to be included underneath the science centre, then Ford and the city of Toronto agreed to consider moving the parking to nearby Exhibition Place, but they have now settled on an above-ground structure.

NDP critic Chris Glover said he is not only concerned about it interrupting the view of the water, but also about how expensive the fees will be. 

“The idea of public parkland is that people should be able to access it and if they’re going to be charging for parking, then it shouldn’t be at a for profit,” he said. 

“They shouldn’t be trying to generate money from it. They should be making this as accessible as possible to the people of Ontario.”

The Therme spa and waterpark have been the subject of vocal criticism, particularly for the fact that the province is on the hook for building the parking area.

An auditor general report suggested Ontario’s obligations to provide parking for Therme factored into its decision to relocate the science centre there, “in order to dispel public/stakeholder concerns relating to cost and impact on the environment.”

The auditor general has also found the cost of the new science centre had shot up to $1.4 billion, more than the $1.3 billion estimated to maintain the centre’s east Toronto location.

As of February 2024, Infrastructure Ontario projected the total cost of the Ontario Place redevelopment to be $2.2 billion, auditor general Shelley Spence said in her report.

The opening of the science centre at Ontario Place has already been pushed back from 2028 to 2029.

Neither Ford nor Surma would commit Tuesday to an opening date for the science centre or the rest of Ontario Place. 

“Hopefully 2029,” Ford said. “I’m just going to push it like crazy, make sure we move faster, quicker, immediate, and get things moving along because I can’t wait for this to open up.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto family says Air Transat rescheduled flight home without them knowing

A Toronto family is out thousands of dollars after they say Air Transat rescheduled their flight home from France to a day earlier, without their knowledge. Nicola Lockwood says she booked return tickets...

9h ago

Power restored to over 2,000 people in Etobicoke

Power has been restored to over 2,000 customers affected by an outage in Etobicoke. The power outage affected the areas from Eglington Avenue to Queensway and Mill Road to Kipling Avenue. The original...

7h ago

Scarborough subway extension tunnelling quietly resumes as budget forecast tops $10B

The updates on the Scarborough subway extension are set to be reviewed by the Metrolinx board at its June 26, 2025, meeting.

12h ago

Man shows up at Toronto hospital with gunshot wound, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man showed up at a Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the hospital just before 8 p.m. The shooting possibly occured...

7h ago

Top Stories

Toronto family says Air Transat rescheduled flight home without them knowing

A Toronto family is out thousands of dollars after they say Air Transat rescheduled their flight home from France to a day earlier, without their knowledge. Nicola Lockwood says she booked return tickets...

9h ago

Power restored to over 2,000 people in Etobicoke

Power has been restored to over 2,000 customers affected by an outage in Etobicoke. The power outage affected the areas from Eglington Avenue to Queensway and Mill Road to Kipling Avenue. The original...

7h ago

Scarborough subway extension tunnelling quietly resumes as budget forecast tops $10B

The updates on the Scarborough subway extension are set to be reviewed by the Metrolinx board at its June 26, 2025, meeting.

12h ago

Man shows up at Toronto hospital with gunshot wound, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man showed up at a Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the hospital just before 8 p.m. The shooting possibly occured...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Toronto family out thousands after airline reschedules flight

A Toronto family says their flight home from Europe was changed to an earlier date without their knowledge. While Air Transat says they did notify them, one expert argues they’re still entitled to compensation. Michelle Mackey reports. 

10h ago

3:13
Scarborough subway extension tunnelling resumes as budget forecast tops $10B

Metrolinx officials have released new budget numbers for the Scarborough subway extension. The total cost is currently $10.2 billion. Meanwhile, tunnelling has resumed after a months-long pause. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

2:00
Ontario Place re-development plan detailed in new images

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced new details on the re-development of Ontario Place with new image renderings featuring a spa, parking garage and concert venue among others amenities.

16h ago

1:14
Therme financing for Ontario Place spa 'none of my business': Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he's satisfied with the province's agreement with Therme Canada to build a spa as part of the re-development of Ontario Place amid allegations about the company's credentials.

17h ago

0:47
Drone footage shows manhunt and arrest of break-in suspect

Durham Regional Police released drone footage of the manhunt and arrest of a suspect wanted for an attempted break-in in Courtice, Ontario.

20h ago

More Videos