Ontario putting $14B into Mississauga hospital with more than 350 new beds

Artists rendering of the future home of The Gilgan Family Queensway Health facility. HANDOUT

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 25, 2025 3:59 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced the government is pouring $14 billion into a new hospital in Mississauga that the province says is set to become the largest teaching hospital in Canada.

Ford attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Trillium Health Partners’ 2.8-million-square-foot Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital, which will be three times the size of the existing Mississauga Hospital.

It is set to include a 22-storey patient care tower with more than 350 beds, nine new and 14 enhanced operating rooms, a large neonatal intensive care unit, and what the government says will be one of the largest emergency departments in the province.

The Ford government’s recent budget said it plans to spend $56 billion over the next decade in health infrastructure, including more than $43 billion in capital grants.

In 2022, Trillium Health Partners announced a $105-million donation from Gilgan, a developer, which the hospital network said would be used to support a Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital as well as the redevelopment of its Queensway Health Centre, being renamed the Gilgan Family Queensway Health Centre.

One day before the announcement, Ford attended a ceremony at St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Toronto to mark a $60-million donation from Gilgan to that hospital.

Top Stories

Michael Lindsay named new Metrolinx president and CEO after interim appointment

The Ford government announced the appointment of Michael Lindsay as president and CEO of Metrolinx on Wednesday. He was the head of Infrastructure Ontario.

2h ago

SIU investigating after man, 35, shot by police at Brampton apartment

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 35-year-old man was shot by police at an apartment in Brampton. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said based on preliminary information, officers...

2h ago

1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket

One person is dead and two others injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket. Police in York Region say a dump truck, tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle collided around 10 a.m. Wednesday...

2h ago

Annual Ontario Ombudsman report outlines 'alarming' number of complaints about correctional facilities

The sprawling annual Ontario Ombudsman report released Wednesday makes one thing clear: Correctional facilities in the province need correcting. Ombudsman Paul Dube's report, which covers the period...

5h ago

