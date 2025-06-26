Raptors draft forward Collin Murray-Boyles ninth overall

The Toronto Raptors have added an exceptional defensive prospect.

They selected Collin Murray-Boyles with the ninth-overall pick at Wednesday’s 2025 NBA Draft in Brooklyn, NY.

The six-foot-seven forward led the South Carolina Gamecocks with averages of 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks across 32 games during his sophomore season in 2024-25.

Murray-Boyles’ seven-foot-one wingspan was a top-five mark among forwards at the draft combine. Add that he had impressive agility scores for his size and displayed strong defensive playmaking instincts in college and it stands to reason that he will be a strong NBA defender.

On the offensive side of the ball, the 20-year-old was an effective inside scorer, shooting 62.2 per cent on two-point field goals. But his shooting is still a work in progress – Murray Boyles shot 26.5 per cent on only 1.1 three-point attempts per game and 70.7 per cent from the free throw line.

He’s the fourth ninth overall pick in Raptors history, joining Tracy McGrady, DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl.

The Raptors also own the 39th pick in the draft.