Raptors draft forward Collin Murray-Boyles ninth overall

South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles (30) lines up for a free throw against Mississippi during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game. (Scott Kinser/AP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted June 25, 2025 9:29 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2025 9:30 pm.

The Toronto Raptors have added an exceptional defensive prospect.

They selected Collin Murray-Boyles with the ninth-overall pick at Wednesday’s 2025 NBA Draft in Brooklyn, NY. 

The six-foot-seven forward led the South Carolina Gamecocks with averages of 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks across 32 games during his sophomore season in 2024-25.

Murray-Boyles’ seven-foot-one wingspan was a top-five mark among forwards at the draft combine. Add that he had impressive agility scores for his size and displayed strong defensive playmaking instincts in college and it stands to reason that he will be a strong NBA defender. 

On the offensive side of the ball, the 20-year-old was an effective inside scorer, shooting 62.2 per cent on two-point field goals. But his shooting is still a work in progress – Murray Boyles shot 26.5 per cent on only 1.1 three-point attempts per game and 70.7 per cent from the free throw line. 

He’s the fourth ninth overall pick in Raptors history, joining Tracy McGrady, DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl.

The Raptors also own the 39th pick in the draft.

Top Stories

Michael Lindsay named new Metrolinx president and CEO after interim appointment

The Ford government announced the appointment of Michael Lindsay as president and CEO of Metrolinx on Wednesday. He was the head of Infrastructure Ontario.

6h ago

SIU investigating after man, 35, shot by police at Brampton apartment

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 35-year-old man was shot by police at an apartment in Brampton. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said based on preliminary information, officers...

5h ago

Male arrested for allegedly assaulting two people downtown

A male suspect has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two people downtown. Toronto police were called to Mutual and Gerrard streets area just after 5:30 p.m. for multiple reports of a male assaulting...

55m ago

1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket

One person is dead and two others injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket. Police in York Region say a dump truck, tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle collided around 10 a.m. Wednesday...

6h ago

