Senator Patrick Brazeau collapses in chamber, staff say he appears to be recovering

Senator Patrick Brazeau speaks to reporters as he arrives at the Senate on Parliament Hill on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Alessia Passafiume and Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted June 25, 2025 6:05 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2025 7:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Sen. Patrick Brazeau is said to be recovering after collapsing on the Senate floor on Wednesday in the midst of debate on the federal government’s major projects bill.

Brazeau, 50, rose to speak shortly after 4 p.m. before falling over sideways onto the floor.

A Senate spokesman says Brazeau appears to be recovering following an examination by paramedics.

Speaker Raymonde Gagné suspended proceedings for roughly half an hour, and many senators left the chamber until she reconvened the debate.

Gagné thanked security officials and colleagues for responding quickly.

Brazeau was speaking about Bill C-5, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s controversial legislation that would grant Ottawa sweeping new powers to fast-track project permits amid a trade war with the U.S.

The politically charged legislation has angered Indigenous and environmental groups who argue the legislation does not adequately respect Charter rights and should not be fast-tracked through Parliament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume and Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Michael Lindsay named new Metrolinx president and CEO after interim appointment

The Ford government announced the appointment of Michael Lindsay as president and CEO of Metrolinx on Wednesday. He was the head of Infrastructure Ontario.

4h ago

SIU investigating after man, 35, shot by police at Brampton apartment

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 35-year-old man was shot by police at an apartment in Brampton. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said based on preliminary information, officers...

4h ago

1 dead, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket

One person is dead and two others injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket. Police in York Region say a dump truck, tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle collided around 10 a.m. Wednesday...

4h ago

Annual Ontario Ombudsman report outlines 'alarming' number of complaints about correctional facilities

The sprawling annual Ontario Ombudsman report released Wednesday makes one thing clear: Correctional facilities in the province need correcting. Ombudsman Paul Dube's report, which covers the period...

7h ago

