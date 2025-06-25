Senator Patrick Brazeau collapses in chamber, staff say he appears to be recovering

OTTAWA — Sen. Patrick Brazeau is said to be recovering after collapsing on the Senate floor on Wednesday in the midst of debate on the federal government’s major projects bill.

Brazeau, 50, rose to speak shortly after 4 p.m. before falling over sideways onto the floor.

A Senate spokesman says Brazeau appears to be recovering following an examination by paramedics.

Speaker Raymonde Gagné suspended proceedings for roughly half an hour, and many senators left the chamber until she reconvened the debate.

Gagné thanked security officials and colleagues for responding quickly.

Brazeau was speaking about Bill C-5, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s controversial legislation that would grant Ottawa sweeping new powers to fast-track project permits amid a trade war with the U.S.

The politically charged legislation has angered Indigenous and environmental groups who argue the legislation does not adequately respect Charter rights and should not be fast-tracked through Parliament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume and Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press