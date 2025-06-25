Sporting goods retailer Decathlon to close its Toronto-area stores this summer

Exterior view of the Decathlon sports store in Vaughan, Ont. HANDOOUT

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted June 25, 2025 12:50 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2025 1:01 pm.

TORONTO — French sporting goods retailer Decathlon says it is closing its five Greater Toronto Area stores this summer.

The locations slated for shutdown are in Brampton, Burlington, Markham, Scarborough and Vaughan.

The retailer did not offer a reason for the move or say how many staff will lose their jobs, when stores close on a yet-to-be-announced date.

In place of running its large-scale GTA stores, the company says it is considering opening smaller locations or using a wholesale distribution model.

The GTA closures will leave just one Ontario store located in Ottawa. There are 14 others across Alberta, B.C., Nova Scotia and Quebec.

Decathlon entered the Canadian market in 2018 with a Brossard, Que., store. The company expanded steadily ever since, going head-to-head with established domestic players like Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. and its Sport Chek banner.

Top Stories

Man seriously injured after being shot by police at Brampton apartment

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot by police at an apartment in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to sixth floor of a building on Malta Avenue, near Ray Lawson...

24m ago

Annual Ontario Ombudsman report outlines 'alarming' number of complaints about correctional facilities

The sprawling annual Ontario Ombudsman report released Wednesday makes one thing clear: Correctional facilities in the province need correcting. Ombudsman Paul Dube's report, which covers the period...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices dropping 9 cents over 2 days ahead of weekend

Drivers in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see some much-needed relief at the pumps this week, with gas prices set to fall for a second straight day. According to Roger McKnight of En-Pro...

3h ago

72 sick after eating salami linked to salmonella outbreak: PHAC

Seventy-two people have fallen ill after eating salami recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. The Public Health Agency of Canada released an updated notice Wednesday on an outbreak of salmonella...

3h ago

