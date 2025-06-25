Sporting goods retailer Decathlon to close its Toronto-area stores this summer

TORONTO — French sporting goods retailer Decathlon says it is closing its five Greater Toronto Area stores this summer.

The locations slated for shutdown are in Brampton, Burlington, Markham, Scarborough and Vaughan.

The retailer did not offer a reason for the move or say how many staff will lose their jobs, when stores close on a yet-to-be-announced date.

In place of running its large-scale GTA stores, the company says it is considering opening smaller locations or using a wholesale distribution model.

The GTA closures will leave just one Ontario store located in Ottawa. There are 14 others across Alberta, B.C., Nova Scotia and Quebec.

Decathlon entered the Canadian market in 2018 with a Brossard, Que., store. The company expanded steadily ever since, going head-to-head with established domestic players like Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. and its Sport Chek banner.