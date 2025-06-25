StatCan says two-bedroom asking rents highest in Vancouver in Q1

Surrounded by condo towers, heavy equipment is used in the demolition of three-storey walk-up apartment buildings where highrise towers will be built, in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 25, 2025 10:28 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2025 11:27 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says Vancouver saw the highest average asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the first quarter.

The average asking price in B.C.’s largest city for a two-bedroom unit was $3,170, down from $3,440 in the first quarter of 2024.

The average asking price in Toronto in the first quarter of this year was $2,690 compared with $2,850 a year ago, while Victoria came in at $2,680, down from $2,690 in the same quarter last year.

Prices for a two-bedroom apartment in Ottawa rose to $2,490 in the first three months of the year compared with $2,290 in the first quarter of 2024.

Compared with the first quarter of 2019, Statistics Canada says average asking rents for two-bedroom apartments in Vancouver were up 27.3 per cent.

Toronto saw a 5.1 per cent increase compared with first quarter of 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man seriously injured after being shot by police in Brampton

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot by police in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to Ray Lawson Boulevard and Malta Avenue, near Hurontario Street, around 9:50...

47m ago

Annual Ontario Ombudsman report outlines 'alarming' number of complaints about correctional facilities

The sprawling annual Ontario Ombudsman report released Wednesday makes one thing clear: Correctional facilities in the province need correcting. Ombudsman Paul Dube's report, which covers the period...

3m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices dropping 9 cents over 2 days ahead of weekend

Drivers in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see some much-needed relief at the pumps this week, with gas prices set to fall for a second straight day. According to Roger McKnight of En-Pro...

1h ago

72 sick after eating salami linked to salmonella outbreak: PHAC

Seventy-two people have fallen ill after eating salami recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. The Public Health Agency of Canada released an updated notice Wednesday on an outbreak of salmonella...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man seriously injured after being shot by police in Brampton

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot by police in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to Ray Lawson Boulevard and Malta Avenue, near Hurontario Street, around 9:50...

47m ago

Annual Ontario Ombudsman report outlines 'alarming' number of complaints about correctional facilities

The sprawling annual Ontario Ombudsman report released Wednesday makes one thing clear: Correctional facilities in the province need correcting. Ombudsman Paul Dube's report, which covers the period...

3m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices dropping 9 cents over 2 days ahead of weekend

Drivers in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see some much-needed relief at the pumps this week, with gas prices set to fall for a second straight day. According to Roger McKnight of En-Pro...

1h ago

72 sick after eating salami linked to salmonella outbreak: PHAC

Seventy-two people have fallen ill after eating salami recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. The Public Health Agency of Canada released an updated notice Wednesday on an outbreak of salmonella...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Toronto family out thousands after airline reschedules flight

A Toronto family says their flight home from Europe was changed to an earlier date without their knowledge. While Air Transat says they did notify them, one expert argues they’re still entitled to compensation. Michelle Mackey reports. 

15h ago

3:13
Scarborough subway extension tunnelling resumes as budget forecast tops $10B

Metrolinx officials have released new budget numbers for the Scarborough subway extension. The total cost is currently $10.2 billion. Meanwhile, tunnelling has resumed after a months-long pause. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

2:00
Ontario Place re-development plan detailed in new images

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced new details on the re-development of Ontario Place with new image renderings featuring a spa, parking garage and concert venue among others amenities.

20h ago

1:14
Therme financing for Ontario Place spa 'none of my business': Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he's satisfied with the province's agreement with Therme Canada to build a spa as part of the re-development of Ontario Place amid allegations about the company's credentials.

22h ago

0:47
Drone footage shows manhunt and arrest of break-in suspect

Durham Regional Police released drone footage of the manhunt and arrest of a suspect wanted for an attempted break-in in Courtice, Ontario.

More Videos