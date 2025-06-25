Springer’s grand slam breaks game open, Blue Jays beat Guardians 10-6

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer celebrates after hitting a grand slam against the Cleveland Guardians on June 24, 2025. Photo: AP PHOTO.

By The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2025 5:21 am.

George Springer broke the game open with a grand slam in the eighth inning, Eric Lauer held Cleveland scoreless until the sixth, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Guardians 10-6 on Tuesday night.

Springer’s eighth career slam and 11th home run this season gave the Blue Jays a 10-4 lead. He went 3-for-5 with three runs scored to pace Toronto’s 14-hit night.

Lauer (4-1) allowed one run — a solo shot by Carlos Santana in the sixth inning — and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander struck out five and walked three to stretch his winning streak to three games.

It was the second time Lauer pitched in Cleveland during his seven-year career. He grew up in Grafton, Ohio, about 48 kilometres from Cleveland, and played at Kent State.

Alejandro Kirk hit two RBI singles in the first and fifth innings for the Blue Jays. Jonatan Clase extended the lead to 6-1 with a two-run single in the seventh.

Lane Thomas drew the Guardians to within 6-4 with a three-run home run in the seventh. Kyle Manzardo connected in the ninth.

Cleveland starter Logan Allen (5-5) gave up four runs (three earned) and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Blue Jays RHP Max Scherzer (0-0, 6.00 ERA) is expected to be activated from the injured list and make his second start of the season. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has been out since March 30 with right thumb inflammation. The Guardians will go with RHP Gavin Williams (5-3, 3.58).

