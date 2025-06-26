Bodies of three people missing after Airmedic helicopter crash in Quebec recovered

The Surete du Quebec, or Quebec Provincial Police patch at a news conference, in Quebec City on February 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 26, 2025 12:01 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2025 5:40 am.

MONTRÉAL — The search for three people who were unaccounted for after a medical transport helicopter crashed on Quebec’s North Shore came to an end late Wednesday night after police divers located their bodies in a lake.

Montreal-area company Airmedic says Quebec’s provincial police have found the bodies of its two missing crew members, along with a patient, in Lake Watshishou, located 1,000 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

“This confirmation has deeply moved our team,” Airmedic said in a statement at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“A time of remembrance begins for the Airmedic family. We will take the time to pay tribute to them and honour their commitment. They lost their lives while attempting a rescue—a gesture that reflects their passion, their vision, and the meaning they gave to their profession.”

The crew was performing a medical transport when it crashed last Friday.

Rescue crews found one survivor — a male crew member — the day of the crash with non-life-threatening injuries.

The company said the coroner’s office will share the identity of the victims once their families give consent to do so.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has opened an investigation into the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Youth, 17, among two injured in Flemingdon Park shooting

Two males, aged 17 and 18, were critically injured in an overnight shooting in North York's Flemingdon Park neighbourhood. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were notified of a shooting at 2 a.m....

1h ago

Stretch of Hwy. 401 closed in Scarborough following fiery crash involving tractor-trailer

A stretch of westbound Highway 401 in Scarborough is expected to be closed through the Thursday morning rush hour following a fiery crash that involved a tow truck transporting a tractor-trailer. Ontario...

39m ago

'I'm happy, happy, happy': Scarborough woman wins $1M Lotto prize on 83rd birthday

A Scarborough woman who has been purchasing lottery tickets for more than 40 years has finally seen her dream come true - on her 83rd birthday, no less. Virginia Zapanta discovered she had won a $1...

14m ago

Man charged in sexual assault of girl under 12, allegedly took intimate photos of youth

A 70-year-old man is facing several criminal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting and taking intimate photos of a girl under the age of 12, Peel Regional Police said. The alleged incident occurred...

28m ago

Top Stories

Youth, 17, among two injured in Flemingdon Park shooting

Two males, aged 17 and 18, were critically injured in an overnight shooting in North York's Flemingdon Park neighbourhood. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were notified of a shooting at 2 a.m....

1h ago

Stretch of Hwy. 401 closed in Scarborough following fiery crash involving tractor-trailer

A stretch of westbound Highway 401 in Scarborough is expected to be closed through the Thursday morning rush hour following a fiery crash that involved a tow truck transporting a tractor-trailer. Ontario...

39m ago

'I'm happy, happy, happy': Scarborough woman wins $1M Lotto prize on 83rd birthday

A Scarborough woman who has been purchasing lottery tickets for more than 40 years has finally seen her dream come true - on her 83rd birthday, no less. Virginia Zapanta discovered she had won a $1...

14m ago

Man charged in sexual assault of girl under 12, allegedly took intimate photos of youth

A 70-year-old man is facing several criminal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting and taking intimate photos of a girl under the age of 12, Peel Regional Police said. The alleged incident occurred...

28m ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Here's how much gas prices are expected to drop in major Ontario cities

Toronto gas prices are set to drop to a new average low not seen since the beginning of June. Here's how much they're expected to drop and the best time to fuel up.

19h ago

1:31
Man shot by police at Brampton apartment left seriously injured

Peel Regional Police say a man was shot and left with serious injuries by an officer in Brampton following an altercation inside an apartment unit.

17h ago

1:58
Ontario jails in crisis over poor conditions, mistreatment of inmates: report

Ontario's Ombudsman released a damning report on the province's correctional facilities, saying poor conditions and mistreatment of inmates requires urgent systemic reform.

18h ago

2:31
How this retail mogul aims to reshape the Hudson's Bay leases

B.C. based Chinese billionaire Ruby Liu sits down with Omni News for an exclusive television interview on her plans to revamp the old Hudson's Bay stores with her vision to open a department store of her own.

22h ago

0:40
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in North York under life-threatening condition

A man in his 50s was left with life-threatening after being stuck by a vehicle at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West.
More Videos