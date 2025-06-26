City approves reopening small portion of King St. to vehicular traffic

The intersection of King Street and Church Street is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted June 26, 2025 2:40 pm.

City council has voted to reopen a small portion of King Street to vehicular traffic to help ease some of the congestion in the downtown core. However, two councillors who were pushing for the motion ultimately voted against it.

King Street has been a transit priority corridor for several years, but there has been no streetcar traffic on the route for the last several weeks due to a major construction project at the intersection of King and Church streets.

Since June 2, the intersection has been closed for the replacement of a 142-year-old watermain and the replacement of TTC streetcar tracks. The resulting closure has forced traffic to divert to parallel arteries, increasing congestion on those routes.

According to the city, the diversions are expected to affect 100,000 daily streetcar users, with travel times estimated to be between five and 10 minutes longer, depending on the destination.

Coun. Brad Bradford put forth a motion, calling for the temporary suspension of rules along the transit corridor between King Street and Spadina Avenue for at least the next two months. However, transportation staff said it would take more than two weeks to reprogram traffic signals along the route, leaving just a few weeks of relief before the King-Church intersection is reopened.

The intersection is scheduled to reopen by mid-August, according to the city.

Council ultimately voted 16-5 in favour of reopening a portion of King Street to vehicular traffic for the duration of the intersection closure, “where streetcars and buses are not currently in service.”

Coun. Stephen Holyday, who supported Bradford’s original motion, blamed Mayor Olivia Chow for effectively killing it, saying she wanted to protect King Street for buses.

“She curtailed it basically to the piece that’s east of Yonge Street, and that is very short – between Yonge Street and Church… just a handful of metres, maybe a block,” he said following the vote.

“I found it really disappointing because the first reaction of council on an idea to reduce congestion should be, ‘Yes, how can we help?’ And instead, people bent themselves into a pretzel to explain why they didn’t think it would work.”

Holyday says the vote sends the wrong message to anyone considering venturing into the city, that city council is not taking congestion seriously.

“If you’re sitting in a car stuck in traffic, every little bit helps. If it requires the city to put some plastic bags over signs and to reprogram some computers at four intersections, let’s just get it done.”

Alan Carter contributed to this story

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

At least five speed cameras damaged this week in Toronto

Toronto police say they have received reports of at least five speed cameras being damaged this week in Toronto. The speed camera at The East Mall and Faludon Court and the camera at Sheppard Avenue...

12m ago

Ontario government starts building new GO Transit station at Woodbine Racetrack

The Ontario government has formally begun building a new GO Transit station on the Kitchener line at Woodbine Racetrack as the property undergoes a massive transformation. Officials held a ground-breaking...

22m ago

Frank Stronach to stand trial in Toronto early next year before judge alone

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is now set to stand trial in his Toronto sexual assault case early next year before a judge alone. Stronach's defence lawyer says he switched from a jury trial...

43m ago

Police investigating after parent threatens youth during Thornhill soccer game

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating after a parent spectator allegedly threatened a youth during a soccer match in Thornhill. A police spokesperson tells CityNews that officers were notified...

2h ago

Top Stories

At least five speed cameras damaged this week in Toronto

Toronto police say they have received reports of at least five speed cameras being damaged this week in Toronto. The speed camera at The East Mall and Faludon Court and the camera at Sheppard Avenue...

12m ago

Ontario government starts building new GO Transit station at Woodbine Racetrack

The Ontario government has formally begun building a new GO Transit station on the Kitchener line at Woodbine Racetrack as the property undergoes a massive transformation. Officials held a ground-breaking...

22m ago

Frank Stronach to stand trial in Toronto early next year before judge alone

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is now set to stand trial in his Toronto sexual assault case early next year before a judge alone. Stronach's defence lawyer says he switched from a jury trial...

43m ago

Police investigating after parent threatens youth during Thornhill soccer game

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating after a parent spectator allegedly threatened a youth during a soccer match in Thornhill. A police spokesperson tells CityNews that officers were notified...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:11
Tractor-trailer rollover triggers fiery crash, blocking stretch of Hwy. 401

A tow truck driver hauling a tractor-trailer crashed on Highway 401 near Neilson Road in Scarborough causing a fiery, rollover of the trailer and resulting in a long stretch of blockage on the highway.

5h ago

1:53
What you need to know about Metrolinx's new CEO Michael Lindsay

Michael Lindsay, the interim president and CEO of Metrolinx, has been tapped by the Ford government to lead the organization on a permanent basis. Nick Westoll reports.

5h ago

0:34
Here's how much gas prices are expected to drop in major Ontario cities

Toronto gas prices are set to drop to a new average low not seen since the beginning of June. Here's how much they're expected to drop and the best time to fuel up.
1:31
Man shot by police at Brampton apartment left seriously injured

Peel Regional Police say a man was shot and left with serious injuries by an officer in Brampton following an altercation inside an apartment unit.

23h ago

1:58
Ontario jails in crisis over poor conditions, mistreatment of inmates: report

Ontario's Ombudsman released a damning report on the province's correctional facilities, saying poor conditions and mistreatment of inmates requires urgent systemic reform.

23h ago

More Videos