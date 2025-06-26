The Big Story

‘Razor blade throat’ and summer viruses: what you need to know

FILE - A nurse is shown working during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto. GETTY IMAGES

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 26, 2025 7:24 am.

A few months ago, COVID variant NB.1.8.1 wasn’t making headlines. However, after first being detected in China in January, reported cases have risen drastically. As of mid-May, the variant had reached 10.7 per cent of global reported COVID-19 cases, according to the World Health Organization.

The strain, given the nickname ‘razor blade throat,’ after some who fell ill described a painfully sore throat as one of the symptoms – but how serious is this variant and are the current vaccines effective against it?

Host Melanie Ng speaks with infectious diseases specialist, Dr. Isaac Bogoch, about the latest COVID strain, as well as an overview of travel-related, seasonal viruses and infections heading into the summer months.

