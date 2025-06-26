From free transit to a fan zone ferris wheel: a sneak peek at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium ahead of 1st show

TORONTO — Live Nation Canada is offering a first look at a new open-air music venue set to host some of the world’s biggest acts this summer.

A tour of the expansive 50,000-capacity Rogers Stadium at Downsview Park in North York showed blue plastic chairs lining the edge of the venue’s bowl, and a stripped-down stage ready to be retrofitted to an artist’s needs.

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected for a string of 14 concerts running through September, starting Sunday with K-pop group Stray Kids.

A ferris wheel anchors the fan zone, where concertgoers can buy food and drinks from vendors, or visit two private eateries that require reservations.

Live Nation President of Music Erik Hoffman says a stadium of this size is “a need” for the city and will inject $100 million into the local economy.

Metrolinx and TTC will both offer free rides from Downsview Station, which is about 10 minutes from the stadium.

While the two August shows by Brit rockers Oasis are sold out, tickets to Coldplay’s four nights in July are available through re-sale and vary in price from several hundred dollars to more than $1,500.

Hoffman says ticket prices are set by artists who charge “what they have to” to put on a large-scale show.

Although Thursday’s tour was dampened by rain, Live Nation representatives say events will proceed on rain or shine, just like any festival experience.