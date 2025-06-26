Ontario CSA charged for sexually assaulting long-term care home resident: police

Jefferson Daye, 57, of Georgina, Ont. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 26, 2025 11:41 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2025 11:42 am.

A care support assistant at an Ontario long-term care home has been charged with sexual assault following a police investigation into allegations involving a vulnerable female resident.

York Regional Police say officers responded to the facility on June 19 after receiving a report of a sexual assault. Due to the victim’s medical condition, she was unable to provide a statement, but investigators were able to identify a suspect through their inquiries.

Jefferson Daye, 57, of Georgina, Ont., has been charged with sexual assault. Police say Daye had been employed at the care home for approximately one year and had regular access to LTC residents in his role.

Investigators are concerned that there may be additional victims, citing the man’s connections to local religious groups.

According to police, Daye may have presented himself as a pastor in various church communities in Georgina and East Gwillimbury. His involvement in both caregiving and religious roles may have given him access to other vulnerable individuals.

As part of the ongoing investigation, York Regional Police have released a photo of the accused. They are urging anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Daye or has concerns to come forward.

