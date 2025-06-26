Suspect in hate-motivated assault tried to spit on victim, shouted racial slurs: police

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 26, 2025 3:54 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in a hate-motivated assault investigation stemming from an incident on Wednesday, June 25.

Officers were called to the Armoury Street and University Avenue area for reports of an assault.

Investigators say the accused attempted to spit on the victim while repeatedly shouting racial slurs.

Ali Bani Jammat, 57, of Toronto, is now facing charges of assault and breach of probation order.

“This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” a police release confirmed.

Top Stories

Canadian man dies while in ICE custody in Florida

A Canadian man has died while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Florida. In a statement, ICE said Johnny Noviello, 49, died on June 23 after being found unresponsive....

2h ago

At least five speed cameras damaged this week in Toronto

Toronto police say they have received reports of at least five speed cameras being damaged this week in Toronto. The speed camera at The East Mall and Faludon Court and the camera at Sheppard Avenue...

2h ago

Senate passes controversial bill to fast-track major projects

OTTAWA — The Senate passed the Liberal government's controversial major projects bill Thursday — legislation Indigenous leaders have warned could lead to widespread protests and legal challenges if...

14m ago

From free transit to a fan zone ferris wheel: a sneak peek at Toronto's Rogers Stadium ahead of 1st show

TORONTO — Live Nation Canada is offering a first look at a new open-air music venue set to host some of the world’s biggest acts this summer. A tour of the expansive 50,000-capacity Rogers Stadium...

30m ago

