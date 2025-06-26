Suspect in hate-motivated assault tried to spit on victim, shouted racial slurs: police

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in a hate-motivated assault investigation stemming from an incident on Wednesday, June 25.

Officers were called to the Armoury Street and University Avenue area for reports of an assault.

Investigators say the accused attempted to spit on the victim while repeatedly shouting racial slurs.

Ali Bani Jammat, 57, of Toronto, is now facing charges of assault and breach of probation order.

“This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” a police release confirmed.