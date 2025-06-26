Home reportedly owned by Brad Pitt was ransacked by burglars, police say

Brad Pitt poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'F1 The Movie' on Monday, June 23, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

By Itzel Luna, The Associated Press

Posted June 26, 2025 7:12 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2025 8:24 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are investigating a break-in at a home reportedly owned by Brad Pitt, who has been on a globe-spanning promo tour for his new movie, “F1.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they responded to a break-in Wednesday night at a house on the 2300 block of North Edgemont Street in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Three suspects broke into the residence through the front window, ransacked the home and fled with miscellaneous property, said Officer Drake Madison.

Madison said he could not identify who owned or lived in the home, and no information is currently available on what was stolen.

Pitt reportedly bought the home for $5.5 million in April 2023, according to Traded, a commercial real estate website.

A Pitt representative declined comment.

Pitt has been out of the country on a promotional tour for the “F1” movie. He attended the international premiere in London on Monday. The movie will be in U.S. theaters Friday.

The burglary was first reported Thursday by NBC News.

Itzel Luna, The Associated Press



