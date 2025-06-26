3 teens charged in jewellery store robberies in Brampton, Mississauga: police

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted June 26, 2025 12:54 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2025 2:11 pm.

Investigators with Peel Regional Police (PRP) have charged three teen boys in connection with jewellery store robberies at shopping malls in Mississauga and Brampton.

Police say between Jan. 19 and Feb. 4, 2025, several suspects targeted three stores — two in Mississauga and one in Brampton — and in each instance, they were armed with hammers and pry bars.

“Once inside the store the suspects began smashing glass display cases and removing merchandise with no regard for the safety of customers or employees,” police stated in a release.

Police say the suspects then fled the mall in a stolen vehicle.

During the investigation, police identified three teen suspects, including a youth from Nova Scotia. They also located the alleged stolen vehicle.

Two 16-year-old boys from Toronto and Kitchener, and a 17-year-old boy from Nova Scotia all face robbery charges.

The teen from Nova Scotia is also accused of violating two release orders while the Kitchener teen faces six counts related to breaching previous court orders.

“Two of the accused were on court ordered release forms in relation to previous various violent offences,” police said.

The accused are not being named as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anticipate further arrests.

Top Stories

At least five speed cameras damaged this week in Toronto

Toronto police say they have received reports of at least five speed cameras being damaged this week in Toronto. The speed camera at The East Mall and Faludon Court and the camera at Sheppard Avenue...

15m ago

City approves reopening small portion of King St. to vehicular traffic

City council has voted to reopen a small portion of King Street to vehicular traffic to help ease some of the congestion in the downtown core. However, two councillors who were pushing for the motion ultimately...

1m ago

Ontario government starts building new GO Transit station at Woodbine Racetrack

The Ontario government has formally begun building a new GO Transit station on the Kitchener line at Woodbine Racetrack as the property undergoes a massive transformation. Officials held a ground-breaking...

25m ago

Frank Stronach to stand trial in Toronto early next year before judge alone

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is now set to stand trial in his Toronto sexual assault case early next year before a judge alone. Stronach's defence lawyer says he switched from a jury trial...

46m ago

