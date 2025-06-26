3 teens charged in jewellery store robberies in Brampton, Mississauga: police

Investigators with Peel Regional Police (PRP) have charged three teen boys in connection with jewellery store robberies at shopping malls in Mississauga and Brampton.

Police say between Jan. 19 and Feb. 4, 2025, several suspects targeted three stores — two in Mississauga and one in Brampton — and in each instance, they were armed with hammers and pry bars.

“Once inside the store the suspects began smashing glass display cases and removing merchandise with no regard for the safety of customers or employees,” police stated in a release.

Police say the suspects then fled the mall in a stolen vehicle.

During the investigation, police identified three teen suspects, including a youth from Nova Scotia. They also located the alleged stolen vehicle.

Two 16-year-old boys from Toronto and Kitchener, and a 17-year-old boy from Nova Scotia all face robbery charges.

The teen from Nova Scotia is also accused of violating two release orders while the Kitchener teen faces six counts related to breaching previous court orders.

“Two of the accused were on court ordered release forms in relation to previous various violent offences,” police said.

The accused are not being named as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anticipate further arrests.