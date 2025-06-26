Minister says police intelligence behind B.C. call for Bishnoi gang’s terror listing

<p>B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Garry Begg speaks during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck</p>

By Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press

Posted June 26, 2025 5:55 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2025 6:13 pm.

British Columbia’s public safety minister says police intelligence has linked many cases of extortion against the South Asian community to India’s Lawrence Bishnoi gang, giving the government confidence to recently seek its listing as a terrorist organization.

Garry Begg, who is also solicitor general, says the government is providing $100,000 to set up a 60-day awareness campaign for victims in an effort to encourage witnesses to come forward.

Begg says the campaign is aimed at addressing fear in the community.

Premier David Eby said last week he would ask the federal government to declare the gang a terrorist organization, which would allow Canada to freeze its assets and give police more tools to combat their crimes.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said on Wednesday her city supported that action, calling the extortion attempts “economic terrorism.”

She said victims must not stay silent out of fear, and should report all extortion threats.

“The violence and intimidation our community faces are unacceptable,” Locke’s statement said. “We have seen a disturbing rise in extortions, threats of violence, and ongoing shootings linked to these criminal organizations.”

Locke also said many Surrey residents are “too frightened to go to police” to report similar threats.

“Our community members must feel confident to report these crimes,” she said. “We must ask ourselves why they are scared. Fear should never silence victims or witnesses.”

Police have previously said that South Asian community members have been extorted of cash under the threat of violence or death, and that the Bishnoi gang based in India has been linked to some threats.

Abbotsford, B.C., police said in 2023 that they were investigating cases linked to the Bishnoi gang involving affluent South Asian community members being extorted.

Surrey community members gathered last weekend to discuss the issue, while police say there has been an uptick in complaints about threat of violence delivered through letters, calls and online messages.

Eby said on Wednesday that B.C. had reached out to both Ontario and Alberta because they were “similarly affected by this extortion conduct,” encouraging them to also push for the Bishnoi gang to be declared a terrorist organization in Canada.

“We believe that the more provinces that are supportive, the faster the federal government will move on this,” Eby said, adding that Begg has also reached out to the federal Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree.

“We hope they’re able to move very quickly to support police by declaring this organization (and) any other allegedly involved organizations in this designation, so that police have the tools that they need to end this conduct as quickly as possible.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2025.

Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press

