Police on scene of smash and grab robbery at Erin Mills Town Centre

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 26, 2025 7:37 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2025 7:42 pm.

There’s a heavy police presence at Erin Mills Town Centre after a jewellery store was targetted in a smash and grab robbery on Thursday night, Peel Regional Police said in a social media post.

Police say multiple masked suspects used hammers to smash display cases at the store in the busy Mississauga shopping centre.

The suspects fled in a vehicle. No vehicle or suspect descriptions are currently available.

No injuries were reported.

Police say there were multiple reports of gunshots fired, but officers confirm no shots were fired and callers were actually hearing hammers hitting glass.

More to come

