Police on scene of smash and grab robbery at Erin Mills Town Centre
Posted June 26, 2025 7:37 pm.
Last Updated June 26, 2025 7:42 pm.
There’s a heavy police presence at Erin Mills Town Centre after a jewellery store was targetted in a smash and grab robbery on Thursday night, Peel Regional Police said in a social media post.
Police say multiple masked suspects used hammers to smash display cases at the store in the busy Mississauga shopping centre.
The suspects fled in a vehicle. No vehicle or suspect descriptions are currently available.
No injuries were reported.
ROBBERY:— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 26, 2025
-Erin Mills Town Centre.
-Smash and grab at jewelry store.
-Hammers used.
-Multiple masked suspects fled in a vehicle.
-No injuries.
-Multiple reports indicating gunshots, there were NO shots fired. Callers heard the hammers hitting glass.
-Heavy police presence.…
Police say there were multiple reports of gunshots fired, but officers confirm no shots were fired and callers were actually hearing hammers hitting glass.
