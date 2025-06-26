York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating after a parent spectator allegedly threatened a youth during a soccer match in Thornhill.

A police spokesperson tells CityNews that officers were notified of the incident at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, regarding threats that were made on Friday evening in Thornhill.

“We are investigating the reports of a threat being uttered from a parent spectator to a youth player on an opposing team. No charges have been laid at this time,” police said.

YRP stated that officers are still investigating the specifics of the threat. Police did not disclose the youth’s age.

“The threat was made by an adult spectator to a youth player. We are not providing any additional information to protect the identity of the victim,” the spokesperson added.

No physical injuries were reported.