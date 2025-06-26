Toronto casino fined $350K after impromptu after-party breaks out on casino floor

A casino in north Toronto has been fined $350,000 for “multiple violations of provincial gaming standards” after an impromptu after-party broke out on the casino’s gaming floor.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says that on September 27, 2024, an electronic dance music event was held in the theatre next to the Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.

“The event was marked by widespread intoxication, disorderly behaviour, and numerous criminal and medical incidents – both inside and outside the venue – including alleged assaults, drug overdoses, and acts of public indecency,” the province’s gambling watchdog said in a release on Thursday. “Although paid duty officers were present, additional police and emergency services were required to manage the situation.”

The AGCO says casino management approved an unscheduled request by the artist to host an after-party on the gaming floor. The AGCO did not mention the artist in question.

“The artist and more than 400 guests were permitted onto the gaming floor where the artist was allowed to perform amidst operational table games and gaming machines – without any prior risk assessment or planning,” said the AGCO.

The AGCO said security was not able to effectively control the casino floor, and witness reports indicated that at least one attendee was seen climbing onto slot machines.

“Following the conclusion of the event, the operator failed to promptly report these incidents to the AGCO as required,” said the provincial regulator.

Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto was fined $350,000 for failing to address critical failures in their operations, incident reporting, employee training, and the management of disturbances.

The casino has 15 days to appeal the decision.

This is the third incident in the last three months in which the casino has been fined by the provincial regulator. In May, the AGCO levied fines of $51,000 for allegedly allowing minors to take part in gambling activities on their property, while in April, the casino was fined $120,000 following allegations of cheating between dealers and a group of casino patrons.