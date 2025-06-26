A man is facing several charges after a dramatic midday robbery involving a knife and a replica firearm at a retail store in Toronto’s west end, police say.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers responded to a holdup alarm just after 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street.

According to investigators, a masked man entered a store while carrying a large knife, allegedly took a replica Glock 17 BB handgun from the shelf, and walked out. Moments later, he returned to the store and allegedly stole a quantity of BBs and several BB gun magazines before fleeing on foot.

Officers responded quickly and located the suspect nearby. Police allege the man then approached officers while openly displaying the knife. One officer deployed a Conductive Energy Weapon (CEW), striking the suspect and allowing officers to safely take him into custody.

The knife and stolen items were recovered at the scene. Police have released images of the knife and the replica handgun to the public.

Jamiel Omare Murray, 35, of Toronto, has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent and assault peace officer with weapon.

He was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the police.