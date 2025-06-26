Weekend need-to-know: Pride festival weekend and Canada Day

It’s the last weekend of Pride and the parade will be taking over Toronto streets this Sunday. Canada Day events will also feature lots of fireworks this Tuesday.

Here are some of the events happening this weekend:

Pride closing weekend

In the culmination of month-long celebrations in the city, the Pride Parade is back with over 25,000 marchers and more than 250 groups participating this Sunday. It will start at Rosedale Valley Road and Park Road, just west on Church Street at 2 p.m. and finishes on Nathan Phillips Square.

The whole weekend will have festivities happening across the city. You can find a full list of events on the Pride Toronto website.

It will be followed the Closing Night will also be packed with live performances, entertainment and unforgettable moments.

Toronto Ribfest

Celebrate Canada Day with Toronto’s Ribfest at Centennial Park this weekend. Put on by the Rotary Club of Etobicoke, there will be tasty food, live music and an expansive Midway with thrilling rides.

The lineup of bands and performers is available on the website along with more details about when the event will kick off on Saturday.

It will culminate in fireworks at Centennial Park at 10 p.m. Tuesday. The entry cost is a $5 donation at the door.

Kensington Market Pedestrian Sundays

Happening on the last Sunday of the month, the streets of Kensington Market are closed off to vehicles and open to pedestrians in celebration throughout the market.

From 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, streets throughout the Kensington Market neighbourhood will be closed.

Toronto Fireworks

A full list of Canada celebrations and fireworks across the GTA can be found here.

Here are some of the options you can attend:

Amesbury Park Canada Day Celebration: If you’re in the west end of Toronto, visit the Amesbury Park Canada Day Celebration. Located off of Lawrence Avenue West and east of Black Creek Drive (151 Culford Rd.), Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Ashbridges Bay Park: It’s a signature viewing location in Toronto’s east end, and Ashbridges Bay Park (1561 Lake Shore Blvd. E.) will have a 15-minute fireworks display to cap off the day. The show begins at 10 p.m.

East York Canada Day Festival: The 69th East York Canada Day Festival kicks off its rain-or-shine event at Stan Wadlow Park. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Harbourfront Centre: The Harbourfront Centre, located at 235 Queens Quay West, will have fireworks at 10:45 p.m.

Milliken Park: If you’re in Scarborough and want to enjoy fireworks closer to home, check out Milliken Park (5555 Steeles Ave. E.) at 10 p.m.

TTC and GO Transit

TTC

No TTC closures

GO Transit

Added trains for concert at Rogers Stadium

On Sunday, June 29, the Stray Kids [dominATE] World Tour will take place at the new Rogers Stadium, located near Downsview Park GO. To help ensure you have a smooth journey home, GO Transit has arranged three additional southbound Barrie line trains from Downsview Park GO to Union Station.

These southbound trains on the Barrie line will depart at 11:45 p.m., 11:55 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. and will all have 12 coaches. However, high passenger volume is expected. Please plan ahead and consider alternative travel options to and from the concert.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

Temporary closures

Yonge Street is reduced to a single lane both ways between Wellington and King for underground work at the TTC’s King Station to add new elevators and make it an accessible station. Construction is expected to continue into 2026.

Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last until 2027.

Eglinton Avenue West is reduced to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road due to tunnelling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.

Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.

Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue.

Queens Park Crescent is reduced to a single lane south of Bloor as part of the TTC’s Easier Access Program at Museum Station. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

Until Wednesday, Dec. 31, William R. Allen Road will be reduced to two lanes in each direction at Wilson Avenue for construction as part of the rehabilitation of the Wilson TTC Station bus underpass structure and the Mezzanine Bridge.

Until Monday, June 30, access to the Highway 401 westbound on-ramp from southbound William R. Allen Road will be closed. Detour signs will be in place to divert traffic to access Highway 401 using an alternate interchange nearby.

Bremner Boulevard is reduced to one westbound lane at the intersection with Navy Wharf Court until June. Eastbound lanes remain open.

Until August, Blue Jays Way is closed between Front Street and Navy Wharf Court until August. Local access is maintained.

Navy Wharf Court is closed between Bremner Boulevard and Blue Jays Way until August. Local access for residents of Navy Wharf Court is maintained. At a later stage of construction, the east sidewalk on Navy Wharf Court and Bremner Boulevard will be closed to pedestrians and a detour route will be in place.

Islington Avenue will also be reduced from three lanes in each direction to two lanes where they pass over the Gardiner Expressway for approximately eight months, from April 7, 2025, to November 2025.

From Monday, June 2, the intersection of King Street East and Church Street will be fully closed for the next stage of a project to replace a 142-year-old watermain and renew aging TTC streetcar tracks.

From Sunday, May 11 until Saturday, January 10, 2026, Market Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Front Street West and The Esplanade. The street will be pedestrianized for live entertainment, pop-up market vendors and other events.

For full traffic updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

With files from Nick Westoll