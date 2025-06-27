1 person came in contact with a bat that may have rabies: Toronto Public Health

A sign outside the Toronto Public Health building at Dundas and Victoria streets is seen on Aug. 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Joseph Ryan

Posted June 27, 2025 10:15 pm.

Last Updated June 27, 2025 10:19 pm.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is looking for a person who came into contact with a bat that may have a rabies infection.

Health officials say someone physically handled a bat exhibiting symptoms of rabies at the north entrance of 88-100 Harbour Street on Wednesday June 25 at approximately 9:24 a.m.

“Rabies is a viral infection that affects the nervous system of mammals including humans. Rabies can lead to death if it is left untreated before symptoms appear,” said TPH in a media release. “The rabies virus is spread through the saliva of an infected animal, usually entering through a bite or more rarely a scratch,” they said.

The person is said to be approximately five feet and eight inches in height, with a beard. They were wearing eyeglasses, with a black t-shirt, black pants, white sneakers, and holding a black water bottle. 

TPH is encouraging the person to immediately call 416-338-7600 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday or 311.

TPH says the overall risk of being exposed to rabies in the city is very low, unless direct contact is made with an infected animal’s saliva.

Top Stories

Toronto to make automated speed enforcement cameras more visible

The city of Toronto will install "more visible" signs to warn drivers about speed enforcement cameras across the city. This comes after a motion was passed by council on Thursday night, which is also...

4h ago

Canada marks 40th anniversary since first cellphone call made in the country

CityNews speaks with former Toronto mayor Art Eggleton about the July 1, 1985, event and what it meant for Canada.

3h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Pride festival weekend and Canada Day

It's the last weekend of Pride and the parade will be taking over Toronto streets this Sunday. Canada Day events will also feature lots of fireworks this Tuesday. Click here for a list of what's open...

12h ago

PM says negotiations continue as Trump says he's ending trade talks over digital tax

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he did not speak Friday with Donald Trump before the U.S. president announced a sudden end to trade negotiations in response to Ottawa's plans to push ahead with...

6h ago

