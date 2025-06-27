1 person came in contact with a bat that may have rabies: Toronto Public Health

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is looking for a person who came into contact with a bat that may have a rabies infection.

Health officials say someone physically handled a bat exhibiting symptoms of rabies at the north entrance of 88-100 Harbour Street on Wednesday June 25 at approximately 9:24 a.m.

“Rabies is a viral infection that affects the nervous system of mammals including humans. Rabies can lead to death if it is left untreated before symptoms appear,” said TPH in a media release. “The rabies virus is spread through the saliva of an infected animal, usually entering through a bite or more rarely a scratch,” they said.

The person is said to be approximately five feet and eight inches in height, with a beard. They were wearing eyeglasses, with a black t-shirt, black pants, white sneakers, and holding a black water bottle.

TPH is encouraging the person to immediately call 416-338-7600 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday or 311.



TPH says the overall risk of being exposed to rabies in the city is very low, unless direct contact is made with an infected animal’s saliva.