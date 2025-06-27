3 youths out on bail facing weapons charges after allegedly fleeing vehicle stop in Etobicoke

Images of guns seized by Toronto police. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 27, 2025 1:28 pm.

Three youths out on bail are facing weapons charges after allegedly fleeing an attempted vehicle stop in Etobicoke Thursday evening.

Toronto police said a coach officer and a newly deployed officer with only one month of service attempted to stop a vehicle operating without headlights in the Islington Avenue and Dixon Road area just after 11 p.m.

It’s alleged the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene at a high right of speed. The driver then lost control and crashed into a tree. Four occupants of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene on foot.

The officers allegedly located an AK-47 assault rifle, loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition and a loaded handgun inside the vehicle while an AR-style rifle, loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition was found on the ground beside the vehicle.

The vehicle had also allegedly been reported stolen

Three of the suspects were taken into custody shortly after while the fourth remains outstanding.

One of the suspects was allegedly carrying a loaded handgun

All three of the suspects were on bail at the time of their arrests for previous firearm-related charges.

A 17-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old are facing several weapons charges and possess property or thing obtained by crime within Canada / exceeding $5,000.

They were all scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

PM says negotiations continue as Trump says he's ending trade talks over digital tax

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he did not speak Friday with Donald Trump before the U.S. president announced a sudden end to trade negotiations in response to Ottawa's plans to push ahead with...

31m ago

Ford government taking control of four school boards, including TDSB

Ontario has taken control of four more school boards due to "mismanagement," the education minister announced Friday while saying it's time for a broader rethink of board governance. The province has...

1h ago

Ministry of Health confirms it is investigating atHome data breach

There has been a data breach involving Ontario Health atHome involving the personal health information of at least 200,000 patients. Liberal health critic Dr. Adil Shamji says the breach occurred around...

4h ago

Peel police searching for man wanted on Canada-wide sexual assault warrant

The Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit is seeking the public's help tracking down a suspect wanted for sexual assault on a youth. Investigators allege Ervin Binns sexually assaulted a female...

1h ago

Top Stories

PM says negotiations continue as Trump says he's ending trade talks over digital tax

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he did not speak Friday with Donald Trump before the U.S. president announced a sudden end to trade negotiations in response to Ottawa's plans to push ahead with...

31m ago

Ford government taking control of four school boards, including TDSB

Ontario has taken control of four more school boards due to "mismanagement," the education minister announced Friday while saying it's time for a broader rethink of board governance. The province has...

1h ago

Ministry of Health confirms it is investigating atHome data breach

There has been a data breach involving Ontario Health atHome involving the personal health information of at least 200,000 patients. Liberal health critic Dr. Adil Shamji says the breach occurred around...

4h ago

Peel police searching for man wanted on Canada-wide sexual assault warrant

The Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit is seeking the public's help tracking down a suspect wanted for sexual assault on a youth. Investigators allege Ervin Binns sexually assaulted a female...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:33
Raptors to hire new president after Masai's exit, GM eyed for role

MLSE president Keith Pelley explained the reason behind long-time Raptors' president Masai Ujiri's exit and what the team plans on doing next with management restructuring.

2h ago

0:58
Ontario to take over four school boards for 'immediate intervention' of funds

Ontario's Minister of Education Paul Calandra officially announced the province's plan to take control of four schools board over reported financial concerns.

4h ago

0:51
'Pedal pubs' in Ontario to soon allow alcohol on board

The Ford government will allow alcohol to be served on so-called ‘pedal pubs’ starting this summer.

3h ago

3:09
Raptors president Masai Ujiri steps down from role

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is parting ways with the sports team as he was entering the final year of his contract.

4h ago

2:23
Rogers Stadium first looks: New concert venue to debut with Stray Kids, Coldplay

Take a sneak peak at the new Rogers Stadium as Michelle Mackey breaks down the venue, its features and which musical acts are set to perform.

7h ago

More Videos