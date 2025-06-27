3 youths out on bail facing weapons charges after allegedly fleeing vehicle stop in Etobicoke

Three youths out on bail are facing weapons charges after allegedly fleeing an attempted vehicle stop in Etobicoke Thursday evening.

Toronto police said a coach officer and a newly deployed officer with only one month of service attempted to stop a vehicle operating without headlights in the Islington Avenue and Dixon Road area just after 11 p.m.

It’s alleged the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene at a high right of speed. The driver then lost control and crashed into a tree. Four occupants of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene on foot.

The officers allegedly located an AK-47 assault rifle, loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition and a loaded handgun inside the vehicle while an AR-style rifle, loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition was found on the ground beside the vehicle.

The vehicle had also allegedly been reported stolen

Three of the suspects were taken into custody shortly after while the fourth remains outstanding.

One of the suspects was allegedly carrying a loaded handgun

All three of the suspects were on bail at the time of their arrests for previous firearm-related charges.

A 17-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old are facing several weapons charges and possess property or thing obtained by crime within Canada / exceeding $5,000.

They were all scheduled to appear in court on Friday.