Man, 33, charged in fatal shooting at Ajax GO station

DRPS said investigators were called to the train station at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. A heavy police presence in the parking lot was expected on Monday morning. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 27, 2025 12:39 pm.

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting at the Ajax GO station on Sunday night.

Durham police were called to the train station at around 11:30 p.m. but believe the shooting occurred between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Officers located a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed him to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he later died.

On Wednesday, the victim was identified as 28-year-old Isaiah Little of Ajax.

The following day, Clifford Matthew Barras of Ajax was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He has been held for a bail hearing.

Little’s death is the fourth homicide in Durham Region in 2025.

Top Stories

Ford government taking control of four school boards, including TDSB

Ontario has taken control of four more school boards due to "mismanagement," the education minister announced Friday while saying it's time for a broader rethink of board governance. The province has...

17m ago

Ministry of Health confirms it is investigating atHome data breach

There has been a data breach involving Ontario Health atHome involving the personal health information of at least 200,000 patients. Liberal health critic Dr. Adil Shamji says the breach occurred around...

35m ago

Longtime Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri to leave NBA club

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) have decided to part ways, marking the end of a more than decade-long run that delivered the franchise’s first NBA...

18m ago

Ford government to allow alcohol on 'pedal pubs'

The Ford government will allow alcohol to be served on so-called 'pedal pubs' starting this summer. 680 NewsRadio was the first to confirm the news on Friday. The large multi-person bicycles feature...

44m ago

