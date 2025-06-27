Man, 33, charged in fatal shooting at Ajax GO station
Posted June 27, 2025 12:39 pm.
A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting at the Ajax GO station on Sunday night.
Durham police were called to the train station at around 11:30 p.m. but believe the shooting occurred between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Officers located a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed him to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he later died.
On Wednesday, the victim was identified as 28-year-old Isaiah Little of Ajax.
The following day, Clifford Matthew Barras of Ajax was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
He has been held for a bail hearing.
Little’s death is the fourth homicide in Durham Region in 2025.