Canadian tourist found dead in Dominican Republic, officials say

Dominican Republic officials say a Canadian tourist was found dead in a northern part of the country last week.

The country’s civil defence agency says 33-year-old Dorian Christian MacDonald was found dead in the water on a beach in the Puerto Plata resort town of Maimon Bay last Friday.

Agency spokesperson Jenssen Sanchez says first responders rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 3 a.m. local time, and the body was located more than an hour later.

He says MacDonald was last seen walking on the beach before he died.

Global Affairs Canada says it is “aware of the death of a Canadian in the Dominican Republic,” without providing further details for privacy reasons.

The department says it is providing support to the Canadian’s family and is also in touch with local authorities.