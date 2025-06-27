Father and son face over 100 charges connected to LCBO thefts: Peel police

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. PRP

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 27, 2025 5:49 pm.

A father and son suspected in a barrage of LCBO thefts in Brampton are now facing a combined 116 charges, Peel Regional Police said in a release on Friday.

Peel Regional Police’s ‘Project Bloodline’ began in May 2025 in tandem with the LCBO Organized Crime Investigative Unit after numerous reports of two male suspects targetting individuals and businesses along the Steeles Avenue corridor between Kennedy Road and Dixie Road.

On June 23, officers arrested the two suspects — Daniel Stuckey, 55, and his 32-year-old son, Dylan Stuckey, both of Brampton.

The elder Stuckey is facing 22 charges, including robbery, 11 counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of wearing a disguise with intent and seven counts of breach of probation.

Dylan Stuckey faces 94 total charges, including robbery, assault with a weapon, utter threats, flight from police and 48 counts of theft under $5000.

“Additionally, Dylan was wanted on four outstanding warrants in Peel, Halton, and Niagara,” a release states. “At the time of their arrest, both Dylan and Daniel Stuckey were already charged with numerous offences and were also subject to multiple probation orders.”

Top Stories

PM says negotiations continue as Trump says he's ending trade talks over digital tax

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he did not speak Friday with Donald Trump before the U.S. president announced a sudden end to trade negotiations in response to Ottawa's plans to push ahead with...

59m ago

Ford government taking control of four school boards, including TDSB

Ontario has taken control of four more school boards due to "mismanagement," the education minister announced Friday while saying it's time for a broader rethink of board governance. The province has...

4h ago

Ministry of Health confirms it is investigating atHome data breach

There has been a data breach involving Ontario Health atHome involving the personal health information of at least 200,000 patients. Liberal health critic Dr. Adil Shamji says the breach occurred around...

6h ago

Suspect charged, victim identified in fatal stabbing at North York shelter

The victim of a fatal stabbing at a North York shelter has been identified and police have charged a 72-year-old man in connection to the incident. Toronto police were called to 1677 Wilson Avenue,...

1h ago

