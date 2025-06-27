Father and son face over 100 charges connected to LCBO thefts: Peel police

A father and son suspected in a barrage of LCBO thefts in Brampton are now facing a combined 116 charges, Peel Regional Police said in a release on Friday.

Peel Regional Police’s ‘Project Bloodline’ began in May 2025 in tandem with the LCBO Organized Crime Investigative Unit after numerous reports of two male suspects targetting individuals and businesses along the Steeles Avenue corridor between Kennedy Road and Dixie Road.

On June 23, officers arrested the two suspects — Daniel Stuckey, 55, and his 32-year-old son, Dylan Stuckey, both of Brampton.

The elder Stuckey is facing 22 charges, including robbery, 11 counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of wearing a disguise with intent and seven counts of breach of probation.

Dylan Stuckey faces 94 total charges, including robbery, assault with a weapon, utter threats, flight from police and 48 counts of theft under $5000.

“Additionally, Dylan was wanted on four outstanding warrants in Peel, Halton, and Niagara,” a release states. “At the time of their arrest, both Dylan and Daniel Stuckey were already charged with numerous offences and were also subject to multiple probation orders.”