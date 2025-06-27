The Outlaw Ocean Project: a journalist’s near-death experience in Libya

Tens of thousands of migrants choose between life or death in a quest to leave home in hopes of a better life, even if it means spending months working for cash just to pay a smugger who will hopefully get a small boat filled past the brim to the other side of the journey.

Aliou Candé made that very decision in 2019 – in hopes of a better future for his parents, two children and pregnant wife.

A bullet to the neck at a secret and Libyan prison in 2021 killed that dream. He never saw the better life that he risked his own for.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Ian Urbina, director of the Outlaw Ocean Project and host of the Outlaw Ocean Podcast, about season two of the anthology where he details the story of Aliou Candé, and how his reporting of those secretive, migrant prisons almost cost him his life at the hands of Libyan militias.