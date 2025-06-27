New Yukon Premier Mike Pemberton sworn in, says there’s work to do before election

WHITEHORSE — Yukon’s 11th premier was sworn in Friday on the promise to get important work done before the next election that must be called within months.

Mike Pemberton told a crowd after the ceremony in Whitehorse that he wants to set out a new framework for mineral legislation in partnership with First Nations, and the work needs to continue “to clean up the mess at Eagle Gold” to protect the environment.

Thousands of tonnes of cyanide-contaminated ore spilled at the mine last year, and Pemberton said Friday that future generations can’t be left to pay the price of that clean up.

Pemberton is not an elected member of the legislature, but will run when he calls the vote, which he said in an earlier interview would be before the Nov. 3 deadline.

He made no changes to his cabinet but will serve as minister responsible for the executive council office.

Pemberton is a longtime Liberal party insider and local businessman, having served as chair of the Whitehorse Chamber of Commerce as well as the Yukon Development Corporation and as a board member at Yukon Energy.

Pemberton said he stepped forward to lead because, like many in the territory, he felt the uncertainty and pressure on families as the cost of living rises.

“But there is strength in this territory and real opportunities ahead for positive change and growth. Opportunities to make our communities safer, to continue to fight against the toxic drug crisis.”

Pemberton replaces former premier Ranj Pillai, who announced earlier this year he was stepping down and would not be seeking re-election.

He acknowledged during his speech that there was important work to do on issues such as affordability and public safety before he calls the election in the next few months.

“I will visit Yukon communities and hope I will have the opportunity to meet with leaders, with chiefs and council,” he said.

Pemberton won the Yukon Liberal party’s leadership by just 13 votes last week over former Kwanlin Dun First Nation chief Doris Bill.

