EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to allow alcohol on ‘pedal pubs’

The Ford government will allow alcohol to be served on so-called ‘pedal pubs’ starting this summer, 680 NewsRadio has exclusively learned.

The large multi-person bicycles feature a U-shaped bar powered by at least 12 riders who do the peddling, while the steering and braking is controlled by a driver.

These pedal pubs-on-wheels were invented in the Netherlands in 1997 and have since become popular in cities around the world and are often used for tourism, bachelor parties, or teambuilding exercises.

They allow at least 12 riders to peddle while they drink. The driver, who remains sober, does the steering.

Ontario launched a pilot program for the pedal powered bars in 2022, allowing them to operate in cities like Toronto but without alcohol being served.

Now, the Ford government is changing the rules, permitting alcohol to be sold and consumed on the quadricycles. Pedal pubs, which currently operate in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Toronto, Ottawa and Windsor, will be allowed to apply for liquor licenses starting on July 1.

The government is billing the change as one that it says will boost tourism.

“Beginning this summer, Ontario is supporting a unique opportunity that will not only stimulate tourism and bring communities together, but also protect local jobs, our economy and small businesses across the province,” said Attorney General Doug Downey.

The government says municipalities may set specific local rules governing the operation of pedal pubs on their roadways, such as designated riding routes and hours of operation to support community safety and ensure pedal pubs do not cause disruption or contribute to traffic issues.

The Ford government has steadily moved to liberalize the sale of alcohol and the rules around its serving in recent years, allowing alcohol to be sold in corner stores, and gas stations starting last September, and even consumed in conveniences stores like 7-Eleven.