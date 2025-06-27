Peel police searching for man wanted on Canada-wide sexual assault warrant

The Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help tracking down a suspect wanted for sexual assault on a youth.

Investigators allege Ervin Binns sexually assaulted a female under the age of 16 in June 2025.

The 64-year-old suspect is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for sexual assault, sexual interference, and breach of probation.

He’s described as mixed race, five foot seven and around 185 pounds with a light complexion, short hair and a Caribbean accent.

If you’ve seen him, contact police.