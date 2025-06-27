Russia and Ukraine trade more long-range drone attacks that are a hallmark of their war

A Russian drone attacks a building during Russia's massive missile and drone air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

By Illia Novikov, The Associated Press

Posted June 27, 2025 6:17 am.

Last Updated June 27, 2025 8:26 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched 363 Shahed and decoy drones as well as eight missiles at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said Friday, claiming that air defenses stopped all but four of the drones and downed six cruise missiles.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said 39 Ukrainian drones were downed in several regions overnight, including 19 over the Rostov region and 13 over the Volgograd region. Both regions lie east of Ukraine.

Long-range drone strikes have been a hallmark of the war, now in its fourth year. The race by both sides to develop increasingly sophisticated and deadlier drones has turned the war into a testing ground for new weaponry.

The Ukrainian air force said that 359 incoming drones were either intercepted or electronically jammed.

Ukraine is employing new countermeasures against Russia’s escalation of combined missile and drone attacks, officials say. Instead of relying on ground-based mobile teams to shoot down Shaheds, Ukraine is deploying interceptor drones it has developed.

The Ukrainian attack forced three Russian airports to briefly suspend flights, officials said. The authorities also briefly closed the Crimean Bridge overnight as drones targeted Crimea.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine reported any major damage or casualties in the attacks.

Russia manufactures Shahed drones based on an original Iranian model, churning out thousands of them at a plant in the Tatarstan region. It has upgraded the Shaheds with its own innovations, including bigger warheads.

They are known as suicide drones because they nosedive into targets and explode on impact, like a missile. The incessant buzzing of the propeller-driven Shahed drones is unnerving for anyone under its flight path because no one on the ground knows exactly when or where the weapon will hit.

Being outgunned and outnumbered in the war against its bigger neighbor, Ukraine also has developed its own cutting-edge drone technology, including long-range sea drones, and has trained thousands of drone pilots.

Smaller, short-range drones are used by both sides on the battlefield and in areas close to the roughly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line.

Those drones, fitted with onboard cameras that give their operators a real-time view of possible targets, have also struck civilian areas.

The U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said in a report published Thursday that short-range drone attacks killed at least 395 civilians and injured 2,635 between the start of the war and last April. Almost 90% of the attacks were by the Russian armed forces, it reported.

The strikes not only spread fear among civilians but also severely disrupt daily life by restricting movement and limiting access to food and medical services, the report said.

___

Samya Kullab in Kyiv, Ukraine contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Illia Novikov, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to allow alcohol on 'pedal pubs'

The Ford government will allow alcohol to be served on so-called 'pedal pubs' starting this summer, 680 NewsRadio has exclusively learned. The large multi-person bicycles feature a U-shaped bar powered...

1h ago

Statistics Canada says real GDP down 0.1 per cent in April as manufacturing slowed

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product edged down 0.1 per cent in April as the manufacturing sector slowed. The agency also says its advance estimate for May points to another 0.1 per cent...

22m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Pride festival weekend and Canada Day

It's the last weekend of Pride and the parade will be taking over Toronto streets this Sunday. Canada Day events will also feature lots of fireworks this Tuesday. Click here for a list of what's open...

4h ago

Police working with Pride Toronto organizers to keep public safe

As the city gets into the festival spirit ahead of Pride weekend, Toronto police say they are working with organizers to make sure it's a successful -- and safe event. Despite Pride Toronto's decision...

13h ago

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to allow alcohol on 'pedal pubs'

The Ford government will allow alcohol to be served on so-called 'pedal pubs' starting this summer, 680 NewsRadio has exclusively learned. The large multi-person bicycles feature a U-shaped bar powered...

1h ago

Statistics Canada says real GDP down 0.1 per cent in April as manufacturing slowed

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product edged down 0.1 per cent in April as the manufacturing sector slowed. The agency also says its advance estimate for May points to another 0.1 per cent...

22m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Pride festival weekend and Canada Day

It's the last weekend of Pride and the parade will be taking over Toronto streets this Sunday. Canada Day events will also feature lots of fireworks this Tuesday. Click here for a list of what's open...

4h ago

Police working with Pride Toronto organizers to keep public safe

As the city gets into the festival spirit ahead of Pride weekend, Toronto police say they are working with organizers to make sure it's a successful -- and safe event. Despite Pride Toronto's decision...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Rogers Stadium first looks: New concert venue to debut with Stray Kids, Coldplay

Take a sneak peak at the new Rogers Stadium as Michelle Mackey breaks down the venue, its features and which musical acts are set to perform.

47m ago

1:06
Pearson airport experiences temporary delays after network outage

Toronto's Pearson airport experienced temporary delays after a network outage briefly suspended operations and extended check-in wait times.

22h ago

1:11
Tractor-trailer rollover triggers fiery crash, blocking stretch of Hwy. 401

A tow truck driver hauling a tractor-trailer crashed on Highway 401 near Neilson Road in Scarborough causing a fiery, rollover of the trailer and resulting in a long stretch of blockage on the highway.

2:33
Much cooler Thursday with chance of rain

Temperature will drop on Thursday accompanied by a chance of rain ahead of the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:01
Denis Shapovalov continues to make an impact on and off the court

Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov was just named the ambassador for Rogers First Set initiative. CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to him about the honour.
More Videos