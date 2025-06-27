Suspect charged, victim identified in fatal stabbing at North York shelter

Roger Borges, 53, has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 27, 2025 5:34 pm.

The victim of a fatal stabbing at a North York shelter has been identified and police have charged a 72-year-old man in connection to the incident.

Toronto police were called to 1677 Wilson Avenue, just east of Beverly Hills Drive, just after 12 p.m. on June 22. When they arrived, officers located two men in their 50s inside the building suffering from stab wounds.

Both men were transported to a hospital, one of them in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Roger Borges, 53, of Toronto. The other victim a 51-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Jose Diaz, 72, of Toronto, who was arrested at the scene, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court on June 23.

The building is a former hotel that was acquired by the City of Toronto in 2016 to provide additional capacity in the city’s shelter system. According to the city’s website, the facility has up to 400 beds and is open to all genders.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

PM says negotiations continue as Trump says he's ending trade talks over digital tax

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he did not speak Friday with Donald Trump before the U.S. president announced a sudden end to trade negotiations in response to Ottawa's plans to push ahead with...

1h ago

Ford government taking control of four school boards, including TDSB

Ontario has taken control of four more school boards due to "mismanagement," the education minister announced Friday while saying it's time for a broader rethink of board governance. The province has...

4h ago

Ministry of Health confirms it is investigating atHome data breach

There has been a data breach involving Ontario Health atHome involving the personal health information of at least 200,000 patients. Liberal health critic Dr. Adil Shamji says the breach occurred around...

6h ago

Father and son face over 100 charges connected to LCBO thefts: Peel police

A father and son suspected in a barrage of LCBO thefts in Brampton are now facing a combined 116 charges, Peel Regional Police said in a release on Friday. Peel Regional Police's 'Project Bloodline'...

1h ago

Top Stories

PM says negotiations continue as Trump says he's ending trade talks over digital tax

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he did not speak Friday with Donald Trump before the U.S. president announced a sudden end to trade negotiations in response to Ottawa's plans to push ahead with...

1h ago

Ford government taking control of four school boards, including TDSB

Ontario has taken control of four more school boards due to "mismanagement," the education minister announced Friday while saying it's time for a broader rethink of board governance. The province has...

4h ago

Ministry of Health confirms it is investigating atHome data breach

There has been a data breach involving Ontario Health atHome involving the personal health information of at least 200,000 patients. Liberal health critic Dr. Adil Shamji says the breach occurred around...

6h ago

Father and son face over 100 charges connected to LCBO thefts: Peel police

A father and son suspected in a barrage of LCBO thefts in Brampton are now facing a combined 116 charges, Peel Regional Police said in a release on Friday. Peel Regional Police's 'Project Bloodline'...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

5:24
Trump terminates all trade discussions with Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will be terminating all trade discussions with Canada ahead of the July deadline to soothe trade tensions between the two.

4h ago

1:33
Raptors to hire new president after Masai's exit, GM eyed for role

MLSE president Keith Pelley explained the reason behind long-time Raptors' president Masai Ujiri's exit and what the team plans on doing next with management restructuring.

5h ago

0:58
Ontario to take over four school boards for 'immediate intervention' of funds

Ontario's Minister of Education Paul Calandra officially announced the province's plan to take control of four schools board over reported financial concerns.

7h ago

0:51
'Pedal pubs' in Ontario to soon allow alcohol on board

The Ford government will allow alcohol to be served on so-called ‘pedal pubs’ starting this summer.

6h ago

3:09
Raptors president Masai Ujiri steps down from role

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is parting ways with the sports team as he was entering the final year of his contract.

7h ago

More Videos