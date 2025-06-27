Suspect charged, victim identified in fatal stabbing at North York shelter

The victim of a fatal stabbing at a North York shelter has been identified and police have charged a 72-year-old man in connection to the incident.

Toronto police were called to 1677 Wilson Avenue, just east of Beverly Hills Drive, just after 12 p.m. on June 22. When they arrived, officers located two men in their 50s inside the building suffering from stab wounds.

Both men were transported to a hospital, one of them in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Roger Borges, 53, of Toronto. The other victim a 51-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Jose Diaz, 72, of Toronto, who was arrested at the scene, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court on June 23.

The building is a former hotel that was acquired by the City of Toronto in 2016 to provide additional capacity in the city’s shelter system. According to the city’s website, the facility has up to 400 beds and is open to all genders.