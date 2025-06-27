Longtime Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri to leave NBA club

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is parting ways with the sports team as he was entering the final year of his contract.

By John Marchesan

Posted June 27, 2025 9:17 am.

Last Updated June 27, 2025 12:44 pm.

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) have decided to part ways, marking the end of a more than decade-long run that delivered the franchise’s first NBA title.

Ujiri, who joined the Raptors as the team’s general manager in 2014 before becoming team president two years later, was entering the final year of his contract as Vice Chairman and President of the NBA franchise.

ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania was first to report the move.

MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley is expected to address the media at 1 p.m.

Under Ujiri, the Raptors made the playoffs seven straight seasons and won five Division titles. He also orchestrated the trade for Kawhi Leonard in the summer of 2018 that culminated in Toronto’s first NBA Championship in 2019.

Ujiri also co-founded Giants of Africa, an organization which uses sport as a tool to enrich the lives of youth on the continent and encourage them to dream big.

“During his 13 seasons with the Raptors, Masai has helped transform the organization on the court and has been an inspirational leader off it,” said MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley in a statement. “He brought an NBA Championship to Toronto and urged us to believe in this city, and ourselves. We are grateful for all he has done and wish him and his family the very best. As we plan for the franchise’s future, and its return to the NBA Playoffs, a search for the successor as president of the Raptors, led by CAA Executive Search, will begin immediately.”

MLSE said general manager Bobby Webster had been given a contract extension, but the terms of the deal were not released.

“We are confident that the Raptors organization, under the guidance of Bobby and his team, is in a great place,” Pelley said. “They have a plan in place for next season and beyond as the team continues its rebuild, and we have confidence in their ability to execute and ultimately, to excel. 

“We feel the team is in a strong, stable place, and we believe the addition of a new president will continue to move the Raptors forward, towards our next NBA championship.”

Ujiri’s dismissal continues MLSE’s trend of moving on from team presidents – Brendan Shanahan was let go May 22 by the Maple Leafs, and Bill Manning was shown the door last year by both Toronto FC and the Argonauts.

