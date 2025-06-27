PM says negotiations continue as Trump says he’s ending trade talks over digital tax

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will be terminating all trade discussions with Canada ahead of the July deadline to soothe trade tensions between the two.

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted June 27, 2025 1:52 pm.

Last Updated June 27, 2025 3:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he did not speak Friday with Donald Trump before the U.S. president announced a sudden end to trade negotiations in response to Ottawa’s plans to push ahead with a digital services tax at the end of the month.

Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social that he was “terminating all discussions on trade with Canada” because of the tax, set to apply next Monday to major American online companies such as Amazon, Google and Airbnb.

Trump wrote Friday afternoon that Washington will notify Canada about new tariff rates required “to do business with the United States” within the next week.

An hour later, Carney told reporters he had not spoken with Trump that day.

“We’ll continue to conduct these complex negotiations in the best interests of Canadians,” the prime minister said.

Trump called the proposed tax a “direct and blatant attack on our country.”

Carney has been negotiating in private with Trump and said earlier this month the two governments are pursuing a deal to end the president’s stop-and-go tariff war. At the G7 summit in Alberta, Carney and Trump agreed to work on reaching a deal by mid-July.

The digital services tax is a three per cent levy on revenue from Canadian users of digital services such as Amazon, Google, Meta, Uber and Airbnb. It takes effect on June 30 but is retroactive for three years. The initial bill facing American companies is expected to be close to $2 billion.

The United Kingdom kept a similar tax in a trade deal with the U.S. that was signed last week at the G7 summit in Alberta.

The Business Council of Canada has called on Ottawa to suspend the tax.

“Canada should put forward an immediate proposal to eliminate the DST in exchange for an elimination of tariffs from the United States,” wrote the group’s CEO Goldy Hyder, adding Trump’s decision is the “unfortunate development” the group had warned about.

In recent days, various industry associations have reached out to Ottawa urging the government to pause the tax to avoid U.S. retaliation. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce warned that the “punitive” tax could prompt the U.S. to target retirement and pension funds.

Earlier this month, 21 members of the U.S. Congress wrote to Trump saying the tax could inspire other “discriminatory cash grabs” that largely target American companies.

But on Thursday, congressional Republicans agreed to remove a so-called “revenge tax” provision from Trump’s major tax-cut bill, in response to a request from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

That provision would have allowed Washington to impose taxes on companies and investments from countries charging what it called “unfair foreign taxes” on American firms.

The Canadian Press has asked the office of Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and all opposition parties for comment.

NDP trade critic Heather McPherson wrote that Canada should invest in employment insurance and sustainable jobs to protect workers from Trump’s whims.

“Appeasement doesn’t work. Betting on having a unique relationship with Trump doesn’t work. Negotiations in secret doesn’t work. Standing up for Canadian jobs and communities does,” she wrote.

— With files from Kyle Duggan, Anja Karadeglija and The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government taking control of four school boards, including TDSB

Ontario has taken control of four more school boards due to "mismanagement," the education minister announced Friday while saying it's time for a broader rethink of board governance. The province has...

1h ago

Ministry of Health confirms it is investigating atHome data breach

There has been a data breach involving Ontario Health atHome involving the personal health information of at least 200,000 patients. Liberal health critic Dr. Adil Shamji says the breach occurred around...

3h ago

3 youths out on bail facing weapons charges after allegedly fleeing vehicle stop in Etobicoke

Three youths out on bail are facing weapons charges after allegedly fleeing an attempted vehicle stop in Etobicoke Thursday evening. Toronto police said a coach officer and a newly deployed officer...

2h ago

Peel police searching for man wanted on Canada-wide sexual assault warrant

The Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit is seeking the public's help tracking down a suspect wanted for sexual assault on a youth. Investigators allege Ervin Binns sexually assaulted a female...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government taking control of four school boards, including TDSB

Ontario has taken control of four more school boards due to "mismanagement," the education minister announced Friday while saying it's time for a broader rethink of board governance. The province has...

1h ago

Ministry of Health confirms it is investigating atHome data breach

There has been a data breach involving Ontario Health atHome involving the personal health information of at least 200,000 patients. Liberal health critic Dr. Adil Shamji says the breach occurred around...

3h ago

3 youths out on bail facing weapons charges after allegedly fleeing vehicle stop in Etobicoke

Three youths out on bail are facing weapons charges after allegedly fleeing an attempted vehicle stop in Etobicoke Thursday evening. Toronto police said a coach officer and a newly deployed officer...

2h ago

Peel police searching for man wanted on Canada-wide sexual assault warrant

The Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit is seeking the public's help tracking down a suspect wanted for sexual assault on a youth. Investigators allege Ervin Binns sexually assaulted a female...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:33
Raptors to hire new president after Masai's exit, GM eyed for role

MLSE president Keith Pelley explained the reason behind long-time Raptors' president Masai Ujiri's exit and what the team plans on doing next with management restructuring.

2h ago

0:58
Ontario to take over four school boards for 'immediate intervention' of funds

Ontario's Minister of Education Paul Calandra officially announced the province's plan to take control of four schools board over reported financial concerns.

4h ago

0:51
'Pedal pubs' in Ontario to soon allow alcohol on board

The Ford government will allow alcohol to be served on so-called ‘pedal pubs’ starting this summer.

3h ago

3:09
Raptors president Masai Ujiri steps down from role

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is parting ways with the sports team as he was entering the final year of his contract.

4h ago

2:23
Rogers Stadium first looks: New concert venue to debut with Stray Kids, Coldplay

Take a sneak peak at the new Rogers Stadium as Michelle Mackey breaks down the venue, its features and which musical acts are set to perform.

7h ago

More Videos