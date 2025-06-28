CN Tower labour talks stall, raising risk of Canada Day disruption: Unifor

Canada’s largest public sector union says labour talks with the CN Tower have reached a standstill, raising the risk of a lockout or strike ahead of Canada Day.

Unifor says the impasse is with Canada Lands Company, which operates the tourist attraction in the heart of downtown Toronto.

The union represents about 250 full-time and part-time workers at the CN Tower, including hosts, wait staff, bartenders and a kitchen crew of chefs, cooks and butchers.

They’ve been fighting with their employer over a lack of pension improvements for more than 15 years and are seeking wage increases, solutions for some scheduling concerns, benefits and health and safety protections.

Unifor says the deadline to avoid job action is just after midnight on Monday, the day before Canada Day.

If no deal is reached, the union says workers could be locked out or go on strike.

Officials who operate the CN Tower say in the event of a labour disruption, the observation levels, EdgeWalk, and the Shop will remain open while food and beverage services would be temporarily unavailable.

Officials say they remain hopeful that a labour disruption can be avoided, adding they made their “best offer” on Thursday but have yet to hear back from the union.