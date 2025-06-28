Elon Musk renews his criticism of Trump’s big bill as it faces a key Senate vote

FILE - Elon Musk attends a news conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

By Ali Swenson, The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2025 8:30 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk on Saturday doubled down on his distaste for President Donald Trump’s sprawling tax and spending cuts bill, arguing the legislation that Republican senators are scrambling to pass would kill jobs and bog down burgeoning industries.

“The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country,” Musk wrote on X on Saturday as the Senate was scheduled to call a vote to open debate on the nearly 1,000-page bill. “It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, whose birthday is also Saturday, later posted that the bill would be “political suicide for the Republican Party.”

The criticisms reopen a recent fiery conflict between the former head of the Department of Government Efficiency and the administration he recently left. They also represent yet another headache for Republican Senate leaders who have spent the weekend working overtime to get the legislation through their chamber so it can pass by Trump’s Fourth of July deadline.

Musk has previously made his opinions about Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” clear. Days after he left the federal government last month with a laudatory celebration in the Oval Office, he blasted the bill as “pork-filled” and a “disgusting abomination.”

“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” he wrote on X earlier this month. In another post, the wealthy GOP donor who had recently forecasted that he’d step back from political donations threatened to fire lawmakers who “betrayed the American people.”

When Trump clapped back to say he was disappointed with Musk, back-and-forth fighting erupted and quickly escalated. Musk suggested without evidence that Trump, who spent the first part of the year as one of his closest allies, was mentioned in files related to sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

Musk ultimately tried to make nice with the administration, saying he regretted some of his posts that “went too far.” Trump responded in kind in an interview with The New York Post, saying, “Things like that happen. I don’t blame him for anything.”

It’s unclear how Musk’s latest broadsides will influence the fragile peace he and the president had enjoyed in recent weeks. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk has spent recent weeks focused on his businesses, and his political influence has waned since he left the administration. Still, the wealthy businessman poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Trump’s campaign in 2024, demonstrating the impact his money can have if he’s passionate enough about an issue or candidate to restart his political spending.

