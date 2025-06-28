France to ban smoking in parks, beaches, and near schools

Cigarette butts are seen in this undated photo. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

By Jeffrey Schaeffer, The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2025 8:25 am.

Last Updated June 28, 2025 8:56 am.

PARIS (AP) — France has struggled to kick its smoking habit. A new public health decree published Saturday aims to change that.

In the coming days, smoking will be banned in all French parks and sports venues, at beaches and bus stops, in a perimeter around all schools, and anywhere children could gather in public.

In a country where smoking has for generations been glamorized in cinema and intertwined with the national image, government crackdowns on tobacco use have met resistance.

“In France, we still have this mindset of saying, ‘this is a law that restricts freedom,”’ Philippe Bergerot, president of the French League Against Cancer, told the Associated Press.

The ban aims ’’to promote what we call denormalization. In people’s minds, smoking is normal,” he said. ’’We aren’t banning smoking; we are banning smoking in certain places where it could potentially affect people’s health and … young people.”

It’s been illegal to smoke in restaurants, bars and public buildings since a series of bans in 2007 and 2008. Ever-higher taxes mean a pack now costs upwards of 12 euros ($14).

Yet more than 30% of French adults still smoke cigarettes, most of them daily, one of the higher rates in Europe and globally. The Health Ministry is particularly concerned that tobacco remains popular among young people, citing public health statistics showing that 15% of 17-year-olds smoke. Black market cigarette trading is common.

More than 200 people in France die each day of tobacco-related illness, Health Minister Catherine Vautrin said in a statement Saturday. That adds up to some 75,000 deaths per year.

In a Paris park as the ban loomed, views were mixed.

Parisian Natacha Uzan welcomed the end of smoking in restaurants. But she said: ’’Now outside, in parks, I find it becoming a bit repressive.”

The broader ban is a ‘’good thing” for Anabelle Cermell, mother of a 3-month-old boy. ‘’I tell myself, oh, it’s really not ideal for him, but there’s not much I can do about it, or I would have to … not take the bus, not go to parks.”

The government said last month that the new ban would take effect July 1. The official decree introducing the ban was published Saturday, and a health minister’s statement said that a government order specifying the perimeters set by the ban would be published in the coming days.

Electronic cigarettes are exempt from the new ban.

Other European countries have gone farther. Britain and Sweden have tightened smoking regulations in public spaces. Spain is extending its smoking ban to café and restaurant terraces, which are exempt from France’s new ban.

___

Angela Charlton in Paris contributed.

Jeffrey Schaeffer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New laws against blocking access to places of worship, schools coming, Fraser says

OTTAWA — Justice Minister Sean Fraser says the Liberal government will press ahead with plans for new criminal provisions against blocking access to places or worship, schools and community centres. The...

1h ago

Toronto's vibrant Pride parade to cap off weekend of celebrations, marches

Artin Avaznia says he was transformed the first time he saw a group of Iranians marching in Toronto's Pride parade. The Iranian-Canadian dancer was in his mid-20s and it was his first time attending...

1h ago

One person critically injured in targeted Oakville shooting

Police are searching for two suspects after a man suffered critical injuries following a targeted shooting in Oakville. Police in Halton Region say just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a man was in his...

32m ago

'A no-brainer': Some bosses happily giving staff Monday off along with Canada Day

TORONTO — Anyone who works Monday to Friday and is keen for a long weekend this Canada Day has likely had to do a bit of calendar juggling to cope with the ill-timed holiday. The stat day falls on...

3h ago

Top Stories

New laws against blocking access to places of worship, schools coming, Fraser says

OTTAWA — Justice Minister Sean Fraser says the Liberal government will press ahead with plans for new criminal provisions against blocking access to places or worship, schools and community centres. The...

1h ago

Toronto's vibrant Pride parade to cap off weekend of celebrations, marches

Artin Avaznia says he was transformed the first time he saw a group of Iranians marching in Toronto's Pride parade. The Iranian-Canadian dancer was in his mid-20s and it was his first time attending...

1h ago

One person critically injured in targeted Oakville shooting

Police are searching for two suspects after a man suffered critical injuries following a targeted shooting in Oakville. Police in Halton Region say just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a man was in his...

32m ago

'A no-brainer': Some bosses happily giving staff Monday off along with Canada Day

TORONTO — Anyone who works Monday to Friday and is keen for a long weekend this Canada Day has likely had to do a bit of calendar juggling to cope with the ill-timed holiday. The stat day falls on...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Pride weekend events and road closures

With numerous events at multiple venues and road closures, Dilshad Burman with what you can expect and what to prepare for this Pride weekend.

1h ago

1:45
Toronto to make automated speed enforcement cameras more visible

Responding to criticism the automated speed cameras are 'speed traps' Mayor Olivia Chow passed a motion at council to make the cameras easier to see. The updated cameras will be "loud, big and colourful" says Chow.

18h ago

5:24
Trump terminates all trade discussions with Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will be terminating all trade discussions with Canada ahead of the July deadline to soothe trade tensions between the two.

20h ago

1:33
Raptors to hire new president after Masai's exit, GM eyed for role

MLSE president Keith Pelley explained the reason behind long-time Raptors' president Masai Ujiri's exit and what the team plans on doing next with management restructuring.

21h ago

0:58
Ontario to take over four school boards for 'immediate intervention' of funds

Ontario's Minister of Education Paul Calandra officially announced the province's plan to take control of four schools board over reported financial concerns.

23h ago

More Videos