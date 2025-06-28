Man wanted in East York assault arrested

Toronto police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with an assault and mischief investigation in East York.

Investigators say around 11 p.m. on June 12, a man allegedly entered an apartment in the Dawes Road and Gower Street area and assaulted someone who was living there while also causing “mischief” to the victim’s property before fleeing the scene.

Police say Emery McNichols of Toronto was taken into custody on June 27 and charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.