Man wanted in East York assault arrested

A photo of 36-year-old Emery McNichols of Toronto. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 28, 2025 9:41 am.

Toronto police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with an assault and mischief investigation in East York.

Investigators say around 11 p.m. on June 12, a man allegedly entered an apartment in the Dawes Road and Gower Street area and assaulted someone who was living there while also causing “mischief” to the victim’s property before fleeing the scene.

Police say Emery McNichols of Toronto was taken into custody on June 27 and charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New laws against blocking access to places of worship, schools coming, Fraser says

OTTAWA — Justice Minister Sean Fraser says the Liberal government will press ahead with plans for new criminal provisions against blocking access to places or worship, schools and community centres. The...

1h ago

Toronto's vibrant Pride parade to cap off weekend of celebrations, marches

Artin Avaznia says he was transformed the first time he saw a group of Iranians marching in Toronto's Pride parade. The Iranian-Canadian dancer was in his mid-20s and it was his first time attending...

1h ago

One person critically injured in targeted Oakville shooting

Police are searching for two suspects after a man suffered critical injuries following a targeted shooting in Oakville. Police in Halton Region say just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a man was in his...

33m ago

'A no-brainer': Some bosses happily giving staff Monday off along with Canada Day

TORONTO — Anyone who works Monday to Friday and is keen for a long weekend this Canada Day has likely had to do a bit of calendar juggling to cope with the ill-timed holiday. The stat day falls on...

3h ago

Top Stories

New laws against blocking access to places of worship, schools coming, Fraser says

OTTAWA — Justice Minister Sean Fraser says the Liberal government will press ahead with plans for new criminal provisions against blocking access to places or worship, schools and community centres. The...

1h ago

Toronto's vibrant Pride parade to cap off weekend of celebrations, marches

Artin Avaznia says he was transformed the first time he saw a group of Iranians marching in Toronto's Pride parade. The Iranian-Canadian dancer was in his mid-20s and it was his first time attending...

1h ago

One person critically injured in targeted Oakville shooting

Police are searching for two suspects after a man suffered critical injuries following a targeted shooting in Oakville. Police in Halton Region say just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a man was in his...

33m ago

'A no-brainer': Some bosses happily giving staff Monday off along with Canada Day

TORONTO — Anyone who works Monday to Friday and is keen for a long weekend this Canada Day has likely had to do a bit of calendar juggling to cope with the ill-timed holiday. The stat day falls on...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Pride weekend events and road closures

With numerous events at multiple venues and road closures, Dilshad Burman with what you can expect and what to prepare for this Pride weekend.

1h ago

1:45
Toronto to make automated speed enforcement cameras more visible

Responding to criticism the automated speed cameras are 'speed traps' Mayor Olivia Chow passed a motion at council to make the cameras easier to see. The updated cameras will be "loud, big and colourful" says Chow.

18h ago

5:24
Trump terminates all trade discussions with Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will be terminating all trade discussions with Canada ahead of the July deadline to soothe trade tensions between the two.

20h ago

1:33
Raptors to hire new president after Masai's exit, GM eyed for role

MLSE president Keith Pelley explained the reason behind long-time Raptors' president Masai Ujiri's exit and what the team plans on doing next with management restructuring.

21h ago

0:58
Ontario to take over four school boards for 'immediate intervention' of funds

Ontario's Minister of Education Paul Calandra officially announced the province's plan to take control of four schools board over reported financial concerns.

23h ago

More Videos